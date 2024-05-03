McPherson’s extra-inning slam lifts Wylie

The Lady Pirates swept their bi-district matchup with North Forney to move on to the second round of the playoffs. After winning the first game 13-4, Jennifer McPherson’s grand slam in the bottom of the eighth sealed the two-game sweep. (Tina Lopez/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie softball girls took a 17-game win streak into the postseason, having yet to lose in the month of April. Following their bi-district matchup with North Forney, the Lady Pirates closed out April unbeaten, sweeping the Lady Falcons to advance to the area round, thanks in part to a walk-off grand slam from senior Jennifer McPherson.

The two teams opened their series on Wednesday, April 24 at North Forney High School. In the first game of the best-of-three series, Wylie jumped out to a 2-0 advantage, courtesy of a single by Sydney Murphy and a trio of walks.

They added two more in the third, but the Lady Falcons bounced back with a rally of their own to make it 4-2. Still, every time North Forney started to show signs of life, the Lady Pirates countered with another string of hits to shut their momentum down.

