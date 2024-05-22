Lady Pirates wrap up strong spring with title

The Wylie Lady Pirates won last Saturday’s Xtreme League tournament to cap their spring work. The girls bested Highland Park in the final game for the title. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie volleyball girls capped their spring work in the Xtreme League with a championship performance last Saturday, May 17, at Texas Assault Volleyball Club in Dallas. There, the girls swept the field, winning the tournament for the second straight year.

Coming off a season where they saw eight seniors graduate from the roster, the Lady Pirates have a lot of open roles to fill going into next fall. Competing this spring gave the team a head start in that process, and the Lady Pirates did not disappoint.

Of course, the girls have been hard at work with their traditional spring workouts during school hours. Still, Coach Sherry Olivares likes to get the team some live action as well before they let out for summer.

Not everyone on the team was able to participate, as some players are still busy competing for their club volleyball teams. However, Wylie had plenty of players take part in the Xtreme League this spring, as the team took part in three round robins before traveling to Dallas for the final tournament last weekend.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!