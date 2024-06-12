Rain or shine, East holds football youth camp

Coach David Cazabat calls out instruction as the football campers shuffle through a drill. Wylie East had a terrific turnout at last week’s youth football camp. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie East football program put on their annual youth clinic last week. With future football stars from grades 3-9 attending, the Raiders’ staff hosted four days of football drills designed to develop young athletes on the gridiron.

Coach Marcus Gold and his staff have set the standard high at Wylie East, and the team’s recent success has helped create a lot of excitement about the Raiders’ future. It’s helped create a team that young players are excited to be a part of, and that was evident with the turnout last week.

“This is probably the biggest group we’ve had (for camp),” Coach Gold said. “Part of that is probably because of the success we’ve had, but it’s also because of the growth in Wylie. We are at 2,600 students and will probably be over 3,000 in a couple more years. It was great to have all those kids out to get to be on our campus with all our coaches there. We had the junior high and high school coaches running the camp. I thought it was a great turnout and a productive camp for everyone.”

While rain threatened to impact the event, like we saw with many of the Wylie East camps the week prior, it did not force much change to the schedule. Early rains actually kept the temperature slightly cooler, helping to avoid the traditional heat that accompanies June in Texas.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!