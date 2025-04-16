Girls’ soccer players honored on District 9-6A team

Wylie East senior Ryleigh Wood, left, has been named the District 9-6A offensive player of the year, while Wylie junior Maci Hatzenbuehler was recently recognized as the district’s most valuable player. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

Players from the Wylie and Wylie East girls’ soccer teams have earned recognition on the all-District 9-6A team.

Below is a list of the award winners from each school:

Wylie

MVP — Maci Hatzenbuehler

Utility Player of the Year — Cameron Pero

Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Yanasa Oguanobi

First Team — Betty Daniel, Imani Yarbough, Kennedy Butler, Melissa Gonzalez, Mia Romero, Taylor Kelly

Second Team — Ella Knauss, Jessie Johnson, Marlene Reyna, Marinn Cameron, Miriam Mendez, Ronelyse Hartfield

Honorable Mention — Ari Johnson, Camryn Sellers, Marissa Fitzsimmons

Academic All-District — Jumanah Abusalik, Kaitlyn Bogle, Kennedy Butler, Georgia Christian, Betty Daniel, Marissa Fitzsimmons, Melissa Gonzalez, Ronelyse Hartfield, Maci Hatzenbuehler, Jessie Johnson, Taylor Kelly, Ella Knauss, Yanasa Oguanobi, Cameron Pero, Marlene Reyna, Mia Romero, Camryn Sellers, Imani Yarbough

Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Academic All-State — Marissa Fitzsimmons, Miriam Mendez, Imani Yarbough, Mia Romero, Hailey Widner

Wylie East

Offensive Player of the Year — Ryleigh Wood

First Team — Brooke Shields, Gabriella Ponce, Arianna Darquea, Madelyn Jones, Sophie Preston

Second Team — Kylee Kuykendall, Trystan Wischnewsky, Isabelle Alarcon-Vo, Madison Akers, Averi Reisinger

Honorable Mention — Rory Ayers, Brooklyn Reiter, Hannah Warren

Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Academic All-State — Rory Ayers, Camilla Garcia, Rylee Jackson, Kaitlyn Otsuki, Averi Reisinger, Ryleigh Wood, Arianna Darquea, Briana Haskins, Kylee Kuykendall, Gabriella Ponce, Brooke Shields

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

