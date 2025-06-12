Three charged in local burglary

The Wylie Police Department has charged three teen-agers in connection with the burglary of a convenience store, a police spokesman said.

Sgt. Donald English said an 18-year-old man and two juveniles have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a break-in at Lakeside Express, 1951 N. State Highway 78.

A patrol officer investigating a suspicious car found a broken window at the store, which had been burglarized early Tuesday, June 10, English said.

The car was later determined to be unrelated to the case. But surveillance video in the business helped officers identify suspects who were known to police, he said.

The next day, police arrested Messiah Elijahn Perez, 18, of Wylie, a 15-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, who were not identified because of their ages, the sergeant said.

The investigation was continuing, English said.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]