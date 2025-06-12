Subscribe
Potential measles exposure in Collin County

by | Jun 12, 2025

Collin County Health Care Services has been notified that an individual who spent time in Collin County from Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, has tested positive for measles.

The individual visited two public venues while infectious:

• Lemma Coffee Company, 1023 E. 15th St., Plano, 75074, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., May 31.

• First Baptist Church of Plano, 3665 W. President George Bush Highway, Plano, 75075, between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., June 1.

Collin County Health Care Services is collaborating closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services to monitor this situation.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be transmitted from person to person through the air or contaminated surfaces. It can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area, leading to serious health complications.

Health authorities are working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to monitor the situation and assess potential risks to the public.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. The illness can cause serious complications, particularly in people who are unvaccinated, pregnant, or immunocompromised.

County health officials are urging anyone who visited the identified locations during the specified times to evaluate their immunity status. Those who are unvaccinated or uncertain about their measles immunity may be at risk. Individuals who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are encouraged to contact their health care provider immediately if they may have been exposed.

All others who were at the venues during the listed timeframes should monitor themselves for symptoms through June 22.

Symptoms of measles typically include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), small white spots inside the mouth known as Koplik’s spots, and a skin rash made up of large, flat blotches.

If symptoms develop, health officials recommend staying home and avoiding contact with others. A health care provider should be contacted for guidance, and individuals are advised to call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent further exposure.

The most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, said health officials.

For more information about measles, including symptoms, prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/measles.

Collin County Health Care Services will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

