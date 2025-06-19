Operation targeted online child exploitation

Operation Soteria Shield was conducted in April resulting in the rescue of 109 children and arrest of 244 offenders.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and advocacy groups completed a month-long collaborative enforcement effort aimed at rescuing children from online sexual exploitation and bringing perpetrators to justice.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said Operation Soteria Shield, conducted in April, involved more than 70 law enforcement agencies and resulted in the rescue of 109 children and the arrest of 244 offenders.

Investigators also seized extensive volumes of digital evidence, including terabytes of illicit data stored on electronic devices that were used in the commission of these crimes, he said.

These devices are undergoing forensic analysis and may lead to further arrests and the identification of additional victims, Rothrock said.

Soteria is a Greek word meaning salvation, deliverance or preservation from harm, so the name of the operation could be interpreted as “shield of salvation” or “protective deliverance.”

Among others, the operation involved the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI Dallas’s North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force along with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and police departments including Sachse and Wylie.

For more on this story see the June 19, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.