Subscribe
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Operation targeted online child exploitation

by | Jun 19, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Operation Soteria Shield was conducted in April resulting in the rescue of 109 children and arrest of 244 offenders.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and advocacy groups completed a month-long collaborative enforcement effort aimed at rescuing children from online sexual exploitation and bringing perpetrators to justice.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said Operation Soteria Shield, conducted in April, involved more than 70 law enforcement agencies and resulted in the rescue of 109 children and the arrest of 244 offenders.

Investigators also seized extensive volumes of digital evidence, including terabytes of illicit data stored on electronic devices that were used in the commission of these crimes, he said.

These devices are undergoing forensic analysis and may lead to further arrests and the identification of additional victims, Rothrock said.

Soteria is a Greek word meaning salvation, deliverance or preservation from harm, so the name of the operation could be interpreted as “shield of salvation” or “protective deliverance.”

Among others, the operation involved the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI Dallas’s North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force along with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and police departments including Sachse and Wylie.

For more on this story see the June 19, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Collin Summer 2025

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1380

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Local legislators recap session

Local legislators recap session

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Two Texas House members from Collin County take pride in what lawmakers accomplished in the 89th Legislature that ended this month. “The only item we are required to pass each session is the state budget,” said Rep. Jeff Leach. “I’m proud to say that the budget we...

read more
County returning to hand-marked paper ballots

County returning to hand-marked paper ballots

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Paper ballots for upcoming Collin County elections contain oval bubbles that voters will fill in by hand. Starting with November’s general election, Collin County voters will be going back to the future. Collin County commissioners have agreed to return to hand-marked...

read more
Board appointments at council

Board appointments at council

Jun 19, 2025 |

Wylie City Council kicked off its June 11 meeting with a round of recognitions, honoring a Wylie Way student, celebrating In-Sync Exotics for its contributions and applauding the municipal clerk’s office for earning the Achievement of Excellence Award. A proclamation...

read more
Wylie East Year in Review: Fall Sports 2024

Wylie East Year in Review: Fall Sports 2024

Jun 19, 2025 | ,

Wylie East alumna Erika Hernandez fires the ball around the hands of Wylie senior Peyton Stade during a District 9-6A volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from Montgomery Center. Hernandez was later named the district’s most valuable player. Photo by Maddie Smith /...

read more
Potential measles exposure in Collin County

Potential measles exposure in Collin County

Jun 12, 2025 |

Collin County Health Care Services has been notified that an individual who spent time in Collin County from Saturday, May 31, through Sunday, June 1, has tested positive for measles. The individual visited two public venues while infectious: • Lemma Coffee Company,...

read more
Three charged in local burglary

Three charged in local burglary

Jun 12, 2025 | ,

The Wylie Police Department has charged three teen-agers in connection with the burglary of a convenience store, a police spokesman said.  Sgt. Donald English said an 18-year-old man and two juveniles have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025