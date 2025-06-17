Cook honored on THSCA Class 6A all-state Super Elite team

Wylie rising senior right fielder Ava Cook was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Class 6A all-state Super Elite team Tuesday, June 17. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie rising senior right fielder Ava Cook put together one of the best offensive seasons in program history this spring.

All of her success continues to get noticed.

On Tuesday, Cook earned a selection on the prestigious Texas High School Coaches Association Class 6A all-state Super Elite team.

Named the most valuable player of District 9-6A, Cook was a force at the plate. She recorded a .512 batting average with a whopping 72 RBIs, 62 hits, 20 stolen bases and 18 home runs – all while setting the tables at the top of the Pirates’ batting order.

Cook came one home run short of tying Mary Stephens’ school record of 19.

Cook also was solid defensively, committing just one error on the season in 113 total chances for a .991 fielding percentage and also turned seven double plays.

Wylie had another winning season under the watch of longtime head coach Heather Damron. The Pirates finished with a 24-12 overall record, finished as co-champion of District 9-6A and advanced to the regional semifinals.

Here is the list of the THSCA all-state Super Elite teams: https://www.thsca.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/24-25-SET-Softball-Rosters.pdf