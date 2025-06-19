Board appointments at council

Wylie City Council kicked off its June 11 meeting with a round of recognitions, honoring a Wylie Way student, celebrating In-Sync Exotics for its contributions and applauding the municipal clerk’s office for earning the Achievement of Excellence Award.

A proclamation recognizing Juneteenth 2025 was also issued.

Council pulled one item from the consent agenda for discussion and then approved it—a final plat reconfiguring Lot 1R, Block A of the Sanden Addition— into four light industrial lots totaling 33.665 acres at 601 Sanden Blvd. According to city staff, the replat meets all technical requirements and does not alter existing zoning. Lots 2 and 3 will have direct access to FM 544, pending compliance with spacing and design standards.

Council approved the remaining consent agenda items as presented, including a preliminary plat for a commercial lot at 2803 W. FM 544 and two zoning changes allowing special use permits—one for a smoking establishment at 2771 W. FM 544, and another for drone deliveries by Flytrex at 709 Cooper Drive. Also approved was a $96,394.25 maintenance agreement with Commercial Electronics for 9-1-1 recording services.

During regular business, council continued interviews for the city’s Board of Review. After hearing statements from candidate James Koch, an insurance fraud investigator, members filled one one-year term and two two-year terms.

Pete Maziarz was appointed to the one-year term, running from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. Koch and Brian Tipton, an executive at NTT Data, were appointed to two two-year terms, July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027. Philip Timmons, a master electrician, will serve as an alternate.

Council will continue to interview candidates for an open alternate position over the next three regular council meetings.

Council also approved appointments to 10 city boards and commissions, following recommendations from the 2025 Boards and Commissions Interview Panel. New and returning members will begin their terms July 1, 2025. The appointments were:

Animal Shelter Advisory Board: Amber Porter (reappointed), Michael Schwerin, Tracy Vu and Whitney McDougall as a replacement (new appointments).

Construction Code Board: Nathan Cole, Jorge Castro, Binu Mathew and Donlene Jimenez (Alternate) were appointed, and Brian Ortiz was reappointed.

Historic Review Commission: Kali Patton, Krisleigh Hoermann and Sandra Stone were reappointed; Bekka Herpeche and Jacob Hodge (replacement) were newly appointed.

Library Board: Monica Munoz and Zachary Todd were reappointed; Mallory Morris, Sarah Sponsel and Jorge Castro (replacement) were appointed.

Parks and Recreation Board: Scott Hevel, Brian Arnold and Tarah Harrison were reappointed; Matthew Busick, Elizabeth Troncoso and Valerie Warrior (replacement) were appointed.

4B Parks and Recreation Facilities Development Corporation: Councilmembers Scott Williams and David Duke retained their seats; Tarah Harrison, Bryan Rogers (replacement) and Matthew Soto (replacement) joined as new members.

Planning and Zoning Commission: Joshua Butler, Zeb Black and Joe Chandler were reappointed; Michael Schwerin and Matthew Busick were appointed as Alternates.

Public Arts Advisory Board: Robert Heath and Eliza Clement were appointed; Afshan Khan was reappointed. Alternates include Joel Walters and Emma Tapley-Stafford.

Wylie EDC: Melisa Whitehead was reappointed; Alan Dayton was appointed.

Zoning Board of Adjustments: Senedu Asfaw, Nathan Cole, Freddy A. Nana Yodou and Meera Gayle were appointed.

Council also approved a boundary adjustment agreement with the city of Lucas. The agreement transfers approximately 320 acres within the Inspiration subdivision from Lucas’ extraterritorial jurisdiction to Wylie’s. While the action does not annex the property into the city, it clarifies jurisdictional responsibilities for emergency services. Wylie already provides fire and EMS coverage to the area.

During a work session, City Manager Brent Parker provided an overview of the 2025-26 budget process. He noted that while revenue projections remain positive—with property values exceeding $8 billion and an 8% increase anticipated in sales tax revenue—the city faces rising expenditures. These include inflation, increased employee benefits and salary growth.

Parker reported a nearly 10% increase in health insurance premiums, projected to cost the city an additional $425,000. He also proposed a 3% average merit raise for general employees ($329,000) and step increases for public safety personnel ($266,000).

Roughly $8 to $9 million in departmental funding requests are being considered for the budget. As a result, Parker said staff is reassessing base budgets to identify potential cuts. He also outlined possible funding through $14 million in bond issuance and $5.1 million in PPFCOs, typically used for equipment purchases. These would cover a new quint fire truck, ambulance, traffic cabinet standardization, school zone lights, GPS Opticoms and stormwater equipment.

Parker emphasized that staff will not recommend drawing from the general fund balance to close the budget gap. Formal budget recommendations are expected to be presented to the council in July.

The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for June 25.

