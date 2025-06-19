Local legislators recap session

Two Texas House members from Collin County take pride in what lawmakers accomplished in the 89th Legislature that ended this month.

“The only item we are required to pass each session is the state budget,” said Rep. Jeff Leach. “I’m proud to say that the budget we passed stays well below spending limits and reinforces Texas’ reputation for smart, fiscal responsibility that puts taxpayers first.”

Rep. Candy Noble said both chambers can take credit for the success.

“The collaboration between the House and the Senate was the best I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It was refreshing.”

Leach, R-Plano, cited budget allocations of $51 billion for property tax relief, $75 billion for public education, more than $215 million for rural healthcare and grants for new ambulances, $30 billion for road projects across Texas, $2.5 billion for water and flood infrastructure, $340 million for new mental health beds plus $54 million for youth crisis outreach.

“It was a stressful session carrying three priority bills,” said Noble, R-Lucas. “But I was able to get 18 bills to the Governor’s desk, and one onto the November ballot!”

Noble was a House sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 37, which would amend the Texas Constitution to clarify that a voter must be a United States citizen.

Noble was also pleased the Legislature approved Senate Bill 10 requiring The Ten Commandments to be posted in every public school class room. “[The Commandments] are foundational to the educational and judicial systems of our country,” she said.

Leach said two proposed constitutional amendments would provide property tax relief for homeowners. He cosponsored Senate Bill 4, which will increase the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 thereby decreasing the taxable value of homes. The exemption is greater for seniors and individuals with disabilities as Senate Bill 23 will raise their homestead exemption from $110,000 to $200,000.

The District 67 representative said lawmakers also provided a break for business owners by raising the exemption of personal property used to generate income from $2,500 to $125,000.

Leach also applauded passage of House Bill 2 providing $8.5 billion for public school finance and Senate Bill 2 authorizing $1 billion for educational savings accounts.

Other education bills Leach backed included House Bill 6, which he called the Teachers’ Bill of Rights. He said the bill was designed to provide schools with more flexibility in handling disciplinary issues while ensuring student safety.

“We also defended your fundamental rights and freedoms, safeguarded our elections, protected Texas by banning hostile foreign nations from owning land, and much more,” the District 89 lawmaker said.

Noble also said the Legislature corrected problems with a bill passed in the previous session that had unintended consequences. She said the goal of Senate Bill 1801 was to prohibit someone from claiming a homestead exemption in Texas while living in another state or prohibit someone from claiming two homestead exemptions in Texas.

Instead, it allowed vendors to solicit confirmation from homeowners of homestead exemptions. “Many of you received a letter in the mail saying that you needed to confirm your homestead with Collin County to continue to have that exemption.”

Noble said her House Bill 2730 clarifies the original intent: There must be a reason to believe that a homeowner no longer qualifies for the homestead exemption prior to sending such a letter.

“It is effective immediately, so no more of those ridiculous letters will be headed your way,” Noble said. “Nor will there be a cost to Collin County to comply.”

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.