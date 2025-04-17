Subscribe
The Wylie News makes an exception in the name of transparency

by | Apr 17, 2025 | Opinion

The Wylie News’ longstanding policy on local elections is to avoid endorsements or recommendations.

However, we are making an exception regarding the upcoming special election on amendments to the city’s charter.

The city of Wylie’s charter was adopted in a special election in January 1985. Since then, it has served as the foundation for how the city and its employees are governed by elected officials. Amendments to the charter are limited to no more than once every two years, and typically, they’ve been considered every five years.

Usually, charter amendments involve cleaning up outdated or unclear language. And while that may have been the original intent for this year’s proposed amendments, The Wylie News believes that’s not the case for several key propositions.

In this special election, Propositions F, N, T and Z could, if passed, reduce government transparency and make it more difficult for you—the citizens of Wylie—to access important public notices and maintain your role in local decision-making.

Based on our analysis, we recommend voting “no” on these four amendments.

Proposition F

This amendment would remove the word “newspaper” from the charter when referring to where public notices are published. The replacement wording is vague and open to interpretation, which raises concerns about where and how citizens would find public notices in the future.

Today, newspapers exist in both print and digital formats. In Texas, public notices that appear in print are also posted to a central online repository: TexasPublicNotices.com. As a publisher, I understand the need to give readers multiple ways to access essential information, including public notices. Serving both current and future reader needs is central to how we approach journalism.

Proposition N

This amendment would remove your ability to use initiative or referendum to address matters involving city officers’ or employees’ salaries, changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, zoning ordinances or eminent domain powers—unless already permitted by state law.

Initiative and referendum, as well as recall, are three core powers that empower citizens to hold local government accountable, and they should not be weakened.

Proposition T

While this proposition may seem less critical, it still deserves scrutiny. It would eliminate the current requirement for boards, commissions and committees to submit written reports of their proceedings.

It should be easy—not harder—for citizens to access information. Transparency means information should be available in as many formats as possible to ensure it reaches everyone.

Proposition Z

This one should raise eyebrows.

If approved, Proposition Z would allow city council—not voters—to amend the charter by passing an ordinance for changes they deem “non-substantive.”

While “non-substantive” typically refers to minor corrections or formatting updates, it’s a subjective term. One person’s typo fix might be another person’s policy change. Rather than leave that determination solely in the hands of council, voters should have the final say on any charter amendment.

Voting is one of your most fundamental rights—especially at the local level. Deciding how your city’s foundation is built is an important part of exercising that right. Don’t watch from the sidelines when your voice has the power to shape your community.

Charter amendments can be useful and effective when handled carefully. And to be fair, most of the proposed changes this year are sound. But the four propositions discussed here—though possibly well-intentioned—have the potential to create unintended consequences that come at the cost of transparency and citizen engagement.

~The Wylie News

