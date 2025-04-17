Tracksters qualify for Region II-6A meet

Wylie junior Zachary Brumfield won first place in the boys’ 800-meter run at the area meet with a time of 1:54.77, the fastest 800-meter time in the history of Wylie Stadium. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Wylie junior Zachary Brumfield raised his index finger in the air as he crossed the finish line.

Brumfield not only won the boys’ 800-meter run at the area 9-6A/10-6A track and field meet with a time of 1 minute, 54.77 seconds, but also broke the Wylie ISD record with his effort.

Brumfield’s record-breaking performance in the 800 was just one example of the dominance from the Wylie, Wylie East and Sachse boys’ and girls’ teams. Those three programs finished with a total of 10 combined area championships and qualified several athletes for this week’s Region II-6A meet, set for Friday and Saturday at Waco Midway High School.

Joining Brumfield in the 800 at the regional meet will be fellow junior Landon Cooper, who took fourth place with a 1:58.67.

Wylie crowned two area champions on its home track. In addition to Brumfield’s win in the 800, senior Nailah Echols captured first place in the girls’ triple jump with a leap of 37-feet, 9-inches. Echols’ winning jump came on her sixth and final attempt.

The Lady Pirates’ 4×200 of Kennedy Butler, Jaida Simpson, Ronelyse Hartfield and Madison Kemp broke the school record, finishing second overall with a time of 1:41.85.

Wylie will have three relays compete at regionals. In addition to the girls’ 4×200, the girls’ 4×100 of Simpson, Butler, Kemp and Hartfield ran to fourth place with a 48.64, and the boys’ 4×400 of Brumfield, Camden Loe, Erik Pope and Aaron Lewis captured third place in 3:20.29.

Love is also a regional qualifier in the 300 hurdles, having placed second in 39.19.

Lewis is bound for Waco after he took third in the 400 with a time of 49.11.

Senior Ethan McGillen had one of his top performances of the season in the boys’ pole vault. He cleared 15-feet even. Both he and Longview junior Jake Lundy cleared 15-0, but Lundy won the tiebreaker to earn first place while McGillen settled for second place.

Junior Cash Nweze captured second in the boys’ high jump with a clearance of 6-4.

Wylie East had a big day on the track. The Raiders won five titles at the area meet. And for their girls’ team, last Thursday was a rousing success, as the Lady Raiders won the team title after they racked up 112 points.

A big reason behind the Lady Raiders’ success was the performance of their relays. The 4×100 and 4×200 both ran to first place, finishing in times of 47.24 and 1:40.35, respectively, and the girls’ 4×400 of Adaeze Ejikeme, Maranata Tadesse, Ava Bradshaw and Oluwaseyi Ajakaiye took fourth place in 3:38.93. Precious Akpati, Egypt Baxter, Alauna Booker and Tadesse ran in the 4×100, while Booker, Landry Titsworth, Baxter and Bradshaw competed in the 4×200.

Baxter also qualified for regionals in the 200 dash after placing third in 25.01, Ajakaiye ran to third in the 400 (3rd, 58.78), Akpati earned bronze in the 100 (12.02). Senior Kaylin Caruso is also a regional qualifier, having placed second in the 100 hurdles (14.75). Sophomore Elliana Young was the runner-up in the high jump (5-6).

Titsworth also qualified for regionals in the long jump (3rd, 18-0) and 100 hurdles (15.55).

Junior MaKyrra Ford ran to third place in the 300 hurdles (45.61).

Junior Madison Akers led the charge for the Lady Raiders in long-distance running, capturing third place in the 800 (2:19). She also broke the school record in the 3,200 (11:43.79).

As for the Wylie East boys, senior Jayden Young continued his postseason dominance in the hurdles.

Fresh off winning District 9-6A titles in both the high hurdles and short hurdles, he captured top honors in both the 110 hurdles (14.47) and 300 hurdles (38.65) at the area meet.

Junior Tyree Washington brought home an area championship of his own, earning first place in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 46-1, which came on his first attempt.

Freshman Hudson Sepe is bound for regionals in the pole vault after he recorded a PR of 13-0, good for third place.

Sophomore Michael Price ran to a personal-best time of 9:49.01 in the 3,200, which earned him third place.

Junior King Baribe placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 21-6.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

