Brown House debuts entertaining exhibits

In a gallery at the Brown House, one of the latest exhibits, “Our Fascination with Period Dramas,” explores the enduring popularity of historical fiction.

The Brown House in downtown Wylie is inviting guests to take a nostalgic look at the past through two new exhibits now open through June 25: “That’s Entertainment: Vaudeville to Silent Movies” and “Our Fascination with Period Dramas.”

The exhibits, curated by Tracy Lawson, guest services director, explore how American audiences were captivated by live entertainment long before the digital age and how literature has inspired generations of on-screen storytelling.

“In the late 1800s, none of your entertainment was on a screen until silent movies became a thing,” Lawson said. “We really enjoyed looking at the different types of acts that people found entertaining and engaging.”

