Boys’ soccer players earn recognition on District 9-6A team

Wylie senior midfielder Osato Enabulele has been named the District 9-6A defensive player of the year. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
Players from the Wylie and Wylie East boys’ soccer teams have earned recognition on the all-District 9-6A team.
Below is a list of the award winners from each school:
Wylie
Offensive Player of the Year — Logan Montgomery
Defensive Player of the Year — Osato Enabulele
First Team — Zach Alsahli, Trystan Hutchison, Nico Gurunlian, Diego Garcia
Second Team — Sebastian Sanchez, Carson Black, Gabriel Reyez, Josue Salazar
Honorable Mention — Matheus Pereira, Johnny Kassa, Talan Weston
Wylie East
First Team — Nicholas Nobleza, Joel Gonzalez
Second Team — Garrett Zamora, Dylan Falay
Honorable Mention — Garrison Bal, Jose Estrada, Elijah Thompson
