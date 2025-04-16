Subscribe
Boys’ soccer players earn recognition on District 9-6A team

by | Apr 16, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie senior midfielder Osato Enabulele has been named the District 9-6A defensive player of the year. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

Players from the Wylie and Wylie East boys’ soccer teams have earned recognition on the all-District 9-6A team.

Below is a list of the award winners from each school:

Wylie

Offensive Player of the Year — Logan Montgomery

Defensive Player of the Year — Osato Enabulele

First Team — Zach Alsahli, Trystan Hutchison, Nico Gurunlian, Diego Garcia

Second Team — Sebastian Sanchez, Carson Black, Gabriel Reyez, Josue Salazar

Honorable Mention — Matheus Pereira, Johnny Kassa, Talan Weston

Wylie East

First Team — Nicholas Nobleza, Joel Gonzalez

Second Team — Garrett Zamora, Dylan Falay

Honorable Mention — Garrison Bal, Jose Estrada, Elijah Thompson

