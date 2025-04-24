Sales tax holiday April 26-28

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28.

The sales tax exemption begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 26, and ends at midnight Monday, April 28.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next fire, flood, tornado or hurricane may occur, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “Don’t wait for disaster to strike. I’m encouraging Texans to take advantage of this tax holiday to save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

According to the Comptroller’s office, Texans are expected to save approximately $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the holiday, which was established by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax free. Eligible items include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced under $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced under $300; and portable generators costing less than $3,000.

Shoppers should be aware that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation fees count toward the total sales price. If an item’s final price exceeds the designated threshold due to these additional charges, it may no longer qualify for the tax exemption.

For example, an emergency ladder priced at $299 plus a $10 delivery charge would total $309. Because the total exceeds the $300 limit, the full amount is subject to sales tax.

Some items do not qualify for the exemption, including vehicle and boat batteries, camping stoves and gear, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders, stepladders and tents.

A full list of tax-free emergency preparation items is available on the Texas Comptroller’s website.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.