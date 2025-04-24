Subscribe
Vote No RH1

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

by | Apr 24, 2025 | Area News, Latest

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28.

The sales tax exemption begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 26, and ends at midnight Monday, April 28.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next fire, flood, tornado or hurricane may occur, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “Don’t wait for disaster to strike. I’m encouraging Texans to take advantage of this tax holiday to save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

According to the Comptroller’s office, Texans are expected to save approximately $2.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the holiday, which was established by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax free. Eligible items include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced under $75; hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced under $300; and portable generators costing less than $3,000.

Shoppers should be aware that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation fees count toward the total sales price. If an item’s final price exceeds the designated threshold due to these additional charges, it may no longer qualify for the tax exemption.

For example, an emergency ladder priced at $299 plus a $10 delivery charge would total $309. Because the total exceeds the $300 limit, the full amount is subject to sales tax.

Some items do not qualify for the exemption, including vehicle and boat batteries, camping stoves and gear, chainsaws, plywood, extension ladders, stepladders and tents.

A full list of tax-free emergency preparation items is available on the Texas Comptroller’s website.

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

REAL ID deadline is May 7

REAL ID deadline is May 7

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security...

read more
Council candidates file pre-election campaign reports

Council candidates file pre-election campaign reports

Apr 24, 2025 |

Wylie city council candidates have filed their required 30-day preelection campaign finance reports ahead of the upcoming municipal election, detailing their fundraising and expenditures in compliance with state law. The two candidates who have filed reports are Hamza...

read more
County property tax appraisals mailed

County property tax appraisals mailed

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth. Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate appraisal...

read more
Citizens sound off at council meeting

Citizens sound off at council meeting

Apr 17, 2025 | ,

McMillen Road was originally slated to be completed in May 2025. Chad Engbrock / The Wylie News  McMillen Road construction delays cause frustration for home, business owners Attendance at last week’s Wylie City Council meeting was higher than usual, largely...

read more
Order photos
Vote No RH1
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Vote No RH1
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love