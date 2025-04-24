Lady Pirates drop Game 1 to Rockwall-Heath

Wylie first baseman Macey Stephenson steps on the bag for an out during Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to Rockwall-Heath in Game 1 of a Class 6A Division I playoff game from Wylie. Photo by Elijah Kloepping / C&S Media

By Mark Saldana

[email protected]

The Wylie High School Lady Pirates dropped Game 1 of their UIL Bi-District Class 6A Division I playoff series against Rockwall-Heath on Wednesday night, falling 6-2 in a competitive seven-inning matchup.

Rockwall-Heath struck early with a four-run rally in the second inning, stringing together three solid hits and capitalizing on a couple of free passes to seize momentum. The Lady Hawks tacked on another run in the third and one more in the fourth to extend their lead to 6-1.

Wylie’s defense settled in after the early surge, but it was already too difficult to overcome the deficit. Although disappointed with the outcome, Lady Pirates head coach Heather Damron remains focused on focusing in on Game 2 of the series.

“Our team played well defensively and came up with some big outs,” Damron said. “The inning with three big hits and some freebies put us in a hole that unfortunately we weren’t able to climb out of. We had runners on, just didn’t get the timely hits that we needed to bring runs across.”

The Lady Pirates got on the board in the bottom of the third inning thanks to an RBI from Macey Stephenson. Cori Vogeley chipped in with an RBI of her own in the fourth, giving Wylie hope for a comeback. But Rockwall-Heath’s defense and pitching closed the door, keeping Wylie scoreless through the final three innings.

Wylie had several opportunities throughout the game, putting runners in scoring position multiple times. However, key hits proved elusive as the Lady Pirates struggled to string together offensive momentum.

With the loss, Wylie will now face a must-win situation in Game 2, set for Thursday night at Rockwall-Heath. A win would force a deciding Game 3, while a loss would bring the Lady Pirates’ playoff run to a close.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Rockwall-Heath.

For more on this story see the May 1, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

