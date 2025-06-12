Death of 11-year-old under investigation in Wylie

Police in Wylie are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a home on June 9.

Officers and Wylie Fire-Rescue personnel were dispatched around 5:27 p.m. to the 1600 block of Long Meadow Road in response to a report of an unconscious child. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the boy and immediately began life-saving measures. He was taken to a regional hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Wylie police investigators assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County responded to assist in the investigation.

Following a search warrant executed on June 10, detectives obtained arrest warrants for four individuals. Sadie Hope, 28; Clifford Johnson, 67; Eunice Johnson-Lightsey, 46; and Sade Hope-Johnson York, 30, were arrested and charged with injury to a child and abandoning and endangering a child.

Police said the case remains under active investigation, and additional charges may be filed.

From Staff Reports