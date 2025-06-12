City’s annual budget process continues

The city of Wylie continues work on its fiscal year 2025-26 budget development process with a series of public meetings and work sessions that will extend into late August, culminating in the adoption of the city’s new budget and tax rate.

The approved budget calendar began March 11 with a city council work session focused on the city’s five-year financial plan. Subsequent meetings in March and April featured presentations from various departments, including Fire, Police, Public Works, and Parks and Recreation, outlining their own five-year plans and funding priorities.

On April 3, the city received preliminary property value estimates from the Collin Central Appraisal District. These values play a significant role in determining revenue projections and tax rate calculations. Council members continued reviewing departmental needs through May 13.

On June 5, city departments are scheduled to meet with the city manager to present their detailed budget requests. A formal budget work session with the city council is set for June 11, with additional sessions following on July 8 and July 22. Council will also receive a water and sewer rate study on July 22.

Certified property values from appraisal districts are expected by July 25. That same day, the city will begin calculating the no-new-revenue tax rate and the voter-approval tax rate, which are used to assess the need for potential tax increases.

The proposed FY 2026 budget will be filed with the city secretary by August 8. A public meeting on Aug. 12 will give the governing body an opportunity to discuss the final tax rate and schedule public hearings. Required budget notices will be submitted to The Wylie News for publication by August 13 and appear in print by Aug. 19.

Council will hold public hearings on August 26 to adopt the final tax rate and approve the FY 2026 budget.

The fiscal year 2026 budget process is guided by strategic financial planning and community service priorities, with multiple opportunities for public input and transparency throughout the summer.

