Wylie ISD proposes $291M budget for 2025-26

by | Jun 12, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie Independent School District (Wylie ISD) has proposed a $291.2 million budget for the 2025–26 school year, reflecting a 0.45% decrease from the 2024–25 amended budget.

District trustees are scheduled to adopt the budget on June 16, following a required public hearing that evening.

The general fund projects $206.3 million in revenue and $223.3 million in expenditures, resulting in a projected $17 million deficit. Provisions from the recently adopted House Bill 2 (HB 2)—including mandated teacher raises—could grow the deficit to $20 million. Wylie ISD would use its fund balance to offset the gap, a common approach for Texas districts.

Revenue is down nearly 3% compared to the 2024–25 budget due to the expiration of certain federal funds and changes in state formulas, even as local property tax revenue rises by 8%.

The proposed budget includes $6.6 million in new payroll expenditures in the general fund. This includes a 1% across-the-board raise for all staff, costing about $1.8 million, and an additional $2.1 million each for new staffing allocations and special education positions. Another $590,000 is designated for market-based pay adjustments.

The passage of HB 2 gives teachers with three to four years of experience a $2,500 raise, and those with five or more years an increase of $5,500.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Chad Engbrock | [email protected]

