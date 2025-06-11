Juneteenth celebration at Olde City Park Saturday

This year’s Juneteenth Celebration is Saturday, June 14, at Olde City Park. The event includes a lengthy roster of musicians, dancers, comedian, food, kid’s activities and much more. File photo

A celebration of freedom, family and culture is at the heart of the 6th Annual Wylie Juneteenth Celebration, set for Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Olde City Park in downtown Wylie.

Hosted by the Juneteenth Organization of Wylie, a nonprofit committed to education and cultural awareness, the event will feature live performances, historical exhibits, family-friendly activities and food inspired by Southern and African American traditions.

Juneteenth Organization of Wylie President Rodney Lewis said he hopes the celebration serves as both a joyful gathering and an educational opportunity.

“It’s all about the history,” Lewis said. “We’re inviting people unfamiliar with it—educating them all on Black history and Juneteenth.”

Juneteenth, observed on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when enslaved individuals in Texas learned of their freedom—more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas in 1866, became a Texas state holiday in 1980, and was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

Lewis said he makes a point each year to distribute 3×5 cards featuring an image of the Emancipation Proclamation monument in Austin. On the reverse side, a short description explains the origins and significance of Juneteenth.

“My biggest story is about how Galveston played such a vital role in letting the enslaved in Texas know that they were free,” Lewis said. “After that, knowing they celebrated—that’s how Juneteenth came to be.”

This year’s event co-chairs are Tonya and Damian Johnson, who have helped plan a full schedule of performances and activities.

“We try to make it more exciting and bigger each year,” Tonya Johnson said.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with an opening prayer. At 10:15 a.m., the Ms. Opal Lee Award will be presented, followed by a performance from the Heaven’s Journey Praise Dancers. At 10:35 a.m., the Jacoby Stewart Award will be given—honoring the event’s original founder, who passed away a year after organizing the first celebration. A performance by the Juneteenth Gospel Choir will follow.

The 2025 Juneteenth Pageant Court will be introduced at 11:10 a.m., followed by music from Songbird & The Band. Around noon, comedian M.J. Moody will take the stage along with musician K. Cooks.

Afternoon performances include the G-Town Soul Line Dancers and music by Julius Brumfield beginning at 12:50 p.m., followed by storytelling by Oba William King and a return performance by guitarist K. Cooks at 1:25 p.m. The final hour of the event will include music by Songbird and DJ BA, with a closing prayer at 3 p.m. led by Heaven’s Journey Fellowship.

Throughout the day, attendees can visit a history booth where stories from longtime Black Wylie families will be available to watch. Lewis said he recorded the interviews to help preserve local Black history.

“That’s my part—just giving back,” he said.

Board member Emma Stafford will contribute her traveling museum exhibit and share more Black history and artifacts. Stafford will also be serving up hot water cornbread and pulled pork, bringing a taste of Tennessee barbecue to North Texas.

Children can enjoy free activities throughout the day, including a petting zoo.

The Juneteenth Organization of Wylie has hosted the celebration in Olde City Park for the past five years. Early fundraising events—such as the First Friday gatherings at Tailgaters—helped generate support for this year’s event.

Organizers say the event is a chance for the entire community to come together and honor the legacy of emancipation.

Stay informed, support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]