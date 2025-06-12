Subscribe
Cook, Santiago named to TGCA all-state softball team

Wylie center fielder Kayla Santiago was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A all-state softball team Wednesday, June 11. Photo by Victor Tapia / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Wylie alumnae center fielder Kayla Santiago and rising senior right fielder Ava Cook were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A all-state softball team Wednesday, June 11.

Santiago, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, was named the offensive player of District 9-6A after she helped to lead the Pirates to a co-district championship and appearance in the Region II-6A Division I semifinals.

The senior left-hander used her speed to set up run-scoring opportunities for her Pirate teammates. Santiago recorded a team-high 31 stolen bases, finished with a .523 batting average, hit eight home runs, drove in 43 runs and struck out just six times in 137 plate appearances.

Cook was named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. In her first full season playing varsity softball, Cook amassed one of the best individual statistical seasons in program history, recording a .512 batting average with 72 RBIs, 62 hits, 20 stolen bases and 18 home runs. She came one home run short of tying Mary Stephens’ single-season school record of 19 round-trippers. 

Defensively, she committed just one error on the season in 113 total chances for a .991 fielding percentage and turned seven double plays.

Cook has also been selected to play in the TGCA’s All-Star Game for the Class 5A-6A Red Team later this summer in Arlington.

