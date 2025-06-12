Exotic cat rescue celebrates milestone

Kylo Ren, a tiger born at In-Sync Exotics in 2018, enjoys playing with a colorful cardboard tube (AKA light saber) in his pool during the annual Birthday Bash Saturday, June 7. Photo by Dave Smith for In-Sync Exotics

After 25 years of rescuing and rehabilitating exotic cats from across the country, In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center is inviting the public to celebrate a milestone anniversary with a night of gratitude and giving.

The “Whisker Wishes” gala will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at The Venue at Boyd Farm in Lavon. The semi-formal evening will feature fine dining, entertainment and heartfelt reflections on the nonprofit’s journey.

Emmy Award-winning television reporter and author Steve Stoler will serve as guest speaker.

Tickets can be purchased at insyncexotics.org, with proceeds supporting the care and feeding of more than 70 exotic cats currently residing at the sanctuary.

Founded in 2000 by Vicky Keahey, a former veterinary technician, In-Sync Exotics has become one of the most respected big cat sanctuaries in the country. It is accredited by the American Sanctuary Association and verified by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The organization is also a member of Tigers in America.

Located on 14 acres in northeast Wylie, just off Lake Lavon, the nonprofit sanctuary is now home to 4 lions, 5 cougars, 1 cheetah, 2 leopards, 15 bobcats, 8 servals, 32 tigers and 20 recently rescued Savannah cats.

The story began in 1991 when Keahey took in her first exotic cat—an abandoned cougar named Tahoe. A few years later, she rescued another cougar, Ranger, followed by a Bengal tiger named Kenya in 1998. After caring for 33 more neglected tigers, Keahey decided to turn her private mission into a full-fledged nonprofit.

With help from longtime friend and supporter Lee Singletary, In-Sync Exotics officially gained 501(c)(3) status in 2000.

“In my wildest dreams, I never imagined we’d be where we are today,” Keahey said. “But I didn’t build In-Sync—WE did. If it wasn’t for my friends, our board, supporters, staff and volunteers, there wouldn’t be an In-Sync.”

Over the past 33 years, In-Sync has taken in more than 300 animals and helped relocate another 150 to other sanctuaries across the country. Most of the animals come from failed zoos, breeding or entertainment facilities, or from private owners who misunderstood the reality of owning an exotic predator.

“It’s been an up and down ride, but it’s one I would do all over again,” said Keahey, who turns 70 this month.

“The only thing I wish is that it wasn’t always so hard to raise money to feed and care for these cats.”

Feeding alone costs approximately $250 per cat per month, and the sanctuary’s annual expenses exceed $1.5 million. That includes $235,000 for food, $275,000 for veterinary care, and more than $655,000 in staff and maintenance costs.

Keahey still oversees operations and lives just steps away from the animal enclosures with her husband, Eddie, who serves as vice president of the nonprofit. Since marrying Vicky in 2000, he has played a key role in the sanctuary’s development and continues to oversee construction projects on the property.

Still, Keahey says she has no plans to step away anytime—but a succession plan is in place for the future.

“We used to joke that I’d be in a wheelchair someday pointing out everything that needs to be done,” she said. “I guess I’ll be here till the day I drop because I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”

The gala is an opportunity not only to raise critical funds but also to thank those who’ve been part of the journey. In addition to being named “Best Place to Volunteer” by The Wylie News for three consecutive years, In-Sync has also garnered 12 “Best in DFW” awards from The Dallas Morning News.

“It means the world to me to be able to celebrate this with everyone who helped us get here,” Keahey said. “My mom, my son, my husband, and every supporter along the way—we did this together.”

For more information about In-Sync Exotics or to support their mission, visit insyncexotics.org.

