Celebrate the journey: Thoughtful ways to honor decades of marriage

Spring often marks the season of love and fresh starts, making it a natural time for couples to celebrate wedding anniversaries. For those who have weathered decades together—perhaps 25 years or more—finding ways to make the occasion feel special and meaningful can take a little more creativity. The silver anniversary and beyond represent more than just years passed; they represent shared memories, trials overcome and a deeply woven bond. If you’re looking to mark the occasion in a way that truly honors your journey, here are some heartfelt and lasting ideas to consider.

Recreate a special moment

Whether it’s your first dance, your honeymoon, or the day you got engaged, going back to that meaningful memory can bring a fresh sense of connection. Recreating your first date, for instance, doesn’t just spark nostalgia—it helps you reflect on how far you’ve come since those early days. Dig out old photos, wear something reminiscent of the era, or head to the same location if it’s still around. Even if the restaurant or venue has changed, simply revisiting the memory and sharing stories from that time can be a powerful and emotional way to reconnect.

Renew your vows—with intention

A vow renewal ceremony can be as elaborate or intimate as you like, and it’s especially meaningful after years of marriage. Many couples say they feel a deeper understanding of the promises they made decades ago¬¬– and repeating those vows can take on new depth. This doesn’t have to be a formal affair—a backyard setting with close family, handwritten vows and a simple meal can be every bit as moving as a grand event. Some couples even opt to include their children or grandchildren in the ceremony, symbolizing the life they’ve built together.

Take a meaningful trip—not just a vacation

Instead of a standard getaway, consider a trip that reflects your shared interests or tells a part of your love story. Maybe it’s visiting the city where you first met or exploring a destination that’s long been on your bucket list. For some, it might be a quiet cabin in the woods where you can unplug and reconnect; for others, a food-and-wine tour through Italy or a music-themed road trip might better suit your shared passions. The key is to choose something that reflects who you are as a couple now—not just what you used to enjoy.

Commission a piece of custom art or jewelry

After decades together, you’ve likely collected your fair share of gifts—but commissioning a custom piece can elevate the traditional gift into something deeply personal. Think a painting of a place that holds significance in your relationship, or a piece of jewelry designed with birthstones representing your children or anniversary date. Some couples even choose to have their vows or a favorite quote hand-lettered and framed. This kind of gift becomes a family heirloom—a lasting token of a milestone celebrated with love and care.

Create a legacy project together

One powerful way to celebrate your enduring love is to look forward, rather than back. Couples who enjoy working together might create a shared legacy project—something that benefits others or leaves a lasting impact. This could be starting a scholarship in your name, planting a garden at your church or local school, or compiling a memoir or scrapbook for your family. Working side by side on a meaningful goal brings a sense of renewed purpose and underscores your continued growth as a team.

Host a “gratitude dinner” for close friends and family

Rather than spotlighting only the couple, some use the occasion to thank the people who supported them along the way. A gratitude dinner invites family, lifelong friends, and loved ones to share a meal while reflecting on years of connection and support. It’s a warm, inclusive way to celebrate—not just the relationship, but the community that helped sustain it. Sharing memories, laughter, and maybe even a few toasts or tributes, can make this kind of gathering especially rich and memorable.

Write each other a letter—for the future

Finally, one of the most personal ways to commemorate a milestone anniversary is to exchange letters written from the heart. Take some time to reflect on your life together—what you’ve loved, what you’ve overcome, and what you look forward to. Seal the letters in envelopes and set them aside to be opened on your next milestone anniversary. It’s a beautiful way to pause, take stock, and intentionally look ahead.

Celebrating a wedding anniversary—especially after decades together—deserves more than a quick dinner out or a generic card. It’s a time to honor the unique journey you’ve shared, with all its highs and lows. Whether you choose a grand gesture or a quiet moment of reflection, the best celebrations come from the heart.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

