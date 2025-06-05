Underground Adventures: Cool escapes and kid-friendly fun in Texas Caves

When the summer sun scorches the Texas sky, savvy families know the best way to chill out is to head underground. Across the state, a network of natural limestone caves offers more than just geologic wonder—they provide a refreshing retreat where temperatures hover in the 60s and adventure awaits around every corner. From easy walking tours to wild spelunking expeditions, these caves promise excitement for all ages. And the best part? Each one is surrounded by family-friendly lodging, outdoor fun, and small-town charm.

Just north of San Antonio lies Natural Bridge Caverns, the largest commercial cave in Texas. Discovered in the 1960s, these caverns wow visitors with soaring chambers, delicate soda straws, and massive flowstone formations.

The Discovery Tour is a ¾-mile walk through the first chambers discovered at the caverns, while the Hidden Wonders Tour offers a look at newly opened rooms and a convenient conveyor ride back to the surface, according to naturalbridgecaverns.com. For those seeking something a little different, try the Lantern Tour—an exploration that simulates the first descent into the cavern, revealing its secrets flicker by flicker. Above ground, families can enjoy a ropes course, zip lines, gem and fossil mining, and a 5,000-square-foot maze.

When it’s time to rest, consider staying at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, which offers a full water park, lazy river, and kid-friendly dining. For a more rustic (but still entertaining) experience, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in nearby Canyon Lake features cabins, RV sites, tent sites, pools, playgrounds, and themed weekend events geared toward younger travelers.

In Georgetown, Inner Space Cavern is one of the best-preserved caves in Texas. Accidentally discovered by highway crews in the 1960s after being hidden for over 10,000 years, it quickly became a favorite for families.

The Adventure Tour is perfect for all ages and includes easy walking paths through the cave’s “largest and most decorated” rooms. Those ages 7 and up looking for something a bit more thrilling can opt for the Hidden Passages Tour, which involves narrower corridors and flashlights. For those 13 and over, the 3–4-hour Wild Cave Tour winds through passages and mazes. Lastly, the Ice Age Tour leads visitors through history as they see and learn about Ice Age animals.

Outside, kids can enjoy gemstone panning or try the Saber Tooth Zip Ride. Lodging is easy in this growing suburb—try the Sheraton Austin Georgetown Hotel & Conference Center for comfort and convenience, or head to Lake Georgetown’s Cedar Breaks Park for camping, swimming, and wildlife watching.

Head west and you’ll reach one of Texas’s most spectacular underground treasures: the Caverns of Sonora. Located about halfway between San Antonio and Big Bend National Park, this lesser-known “warm” cave is considered a geological gem. According to cavernsofsonora.com, since they are a formation-rich cave, “speleothems are very close to and even overhang into the walking trails,” therefore visitors cannot bring anything into the cave other than a camera.

The Crystal Palace guided tour winds through two miles of cave passages and takes almost two hours, including 360 stair steps leading 155 feet below the surface. The Discovery Challenge Tour lasts four hours and includes rappelling into the “Devil’s Pit” and navigating “like real cavers.” Photographers will love the special Photography Tour, which allows visitors to walk the trails and capture images of what’s often described as “one of the most beautiful caves in the world.”

Nearby, the Caverns’ own RV Park and Tent Campground offers 48 sites. Visitors seeking modern comforts can stay in town at one of four chain hotels, or for an upscale retreat visit the JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa.

For a combination of history and natural beauty, plan a visit to Longhorn Cavern State Park near Burnet in the Highland Lakes region. Unlike other Texas caves, Longhorn Cavern was carved out by an underground river, leaving behind broad, easily navigable rooms. The cave’s colorful past includes everything from Comanche gatherings to Prohibition-era dance halls, and guides weave those stories into their engaging tours. The cavern’s flat floor makes it one of the most accessible for families with strollers or mobility concerns. After exploring underground, enjoy the Civilian Conservation Corps-era architecture, hiking trails, and shaded picnic tables above ground.

Stay nearby at Inks Lake State Park, just minutes away, where you’ll find 200 campsites, cabin rentals, swimming, kayaking, and plenty of room for kids to roam. For a quieter overnight, the lakeside Painted Sky Inn offers cozy, family-sized rooms and direct access to Lake Buchanan.

If your family craves adventure, Kickapoo Cavern State Park near Brackettville offers a wilder experience. This remote park boasts over 20 known caves, though only the namesake Kickapoo Cavern is regularly accessible via ranger-led tours, typically offered on Saturdays. Unlike the paved and polished paths of commercial caves, Kickapoo’s tour is rugged—expect a bit of scrambling and lots of flashlights. What it lacks in polish it makes up for in authenticity: massive chambers, deep silence, and the thrill of true exploration. During warmer months, don’t miss the bat flight at dusk, when thousands of Mexican free-tailed bats emerge from nearby Stuart Bat Cave.

For lodging, Fort Clark Springs Lodge offers a glimpse of history—it’s housed in a former cavalry fort—and features a natural spring-fed pool, hiking trails, and peaceful grounds. Primitive camping is available inside the park itself, making for a memorable night under the stars.

Whether you’re taking a short day trip or building a multi-day itinerary, cave travel in Texas comes with a few key considerations. First and foremost, cave temperatures typically stay in the 60s year-round, so bringing a light jacket or sweatshirt is a smart move—even when it’s blazing hot above ground. Comfortable, closed-toe shoes with good tread are essential, since many cave floors can be slick or uneven. Tennis shoes or hiking shoes are usually best; avoid flip-flops or sandals, even for quick tours.

Because most tours are guided and operate on strict schedules, it’s wise to book tickets in advance, especially during weekends or holiday breaks. Many caves limit the number of guests per tour for safety and preservation, and spots can fill up quickly. Some caves—particularly those offering “wild cave” or extended adventure options—also have age minimums, typically ranging from 8 to 12 years old. If you’re traveling with younger kids, double-check those age requirements online or by phone before you go.

While it’s easy to pack in multiple stops, the magic of cave travel is in the details—those glimmering crystals, hidden passages, and ancient fossils frozen in time. Giving yourself and your family time to slow down and absorb the wonder of what you’re seeing makes for a far more memorable trip.

From the sparkling depths of the Caverns of Sonora to the historical mysteries of Longhorn Cavern, Texas is home to a wide range of underground destinations perfect for families craving a cool summer escape. With the right planning, a spirit of adventure, and a good pair of shoes, you can beat the heat and experience one of the state’s most fascinating natural treasures—one underground adventure at a time.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.