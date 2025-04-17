Creative Easter Cakes: Celebrate the holiday with tasty desserts and time with family

(Family Features – Source:Culinary.net) Sweet, delicious treats make Easter celebrations magical, putting the final touch on brunch, lunch or dinner gatherings. Whether your crowd enjoys the sweet-tart combination of fruit-infused cakes, mini bundts with personalized decorations or rich, creamy cheesecake, the dessert table is sure to be popular.

Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake and Carrot Cheesecake from “Cookin’ Savvy” are perfect desserts for sharing with loved ones, made with little effort and a lot of love. You can even let little ones help in the kitchen with Fun Mini Easter Bundts by allowing their creativity to run wild – just hand over the icing and chocolate toppers then watch the artistry unfold.

To ensure your feast goes off without a hitch, create these tempting cakes the day before for a no-hassle Easter.

Blueberry Lemon Bundt Cake

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 1 cake

1 pint fresh blueberries, rinsed

1 box lemon cake mix

1 stick butter, melted

4 eggs

1 cup milk

Glaze:

3 tablespoons melted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons milk

Heat oven to 350 F.

Grease bundt pan and place rinsed blueberries in bottom. Mix cake mix, butter, eggs and milk; pour on top of blueberries. Bake 35 minutes. Let cool and remove from pan.

To make glaze: Mix butter, sugar and milk then pour over cake.

Fun Mini Easter Bundts

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 24 mini bundts

1 box confetti cake mix

1 stick butter, melted

4 eggs

1 cup milk

Chocolate Toppers:

1 cup each color melting chips of desired colors

silicone Easter candy molds of desired shapes

1 pouch ready-made green icing

Heat oven to 350 F.

Mix cake mix, butter, eggs and milk. Pour into greased mini bundt pan and bake 20-25 minutes. Let cool and remove from pan.

To make chocolate toppers: In bowl for each color, melt melting chips in 1-minute intervals in microwave until thoroughly melted. Pour into baggies and snip corner. Pipe melted chips into molds and freeze 15-20 minutes. Pipe green icing onto mini bundt cakes for “grass” then place chocolate mold pieces on top.

Substitution: Save time on toppers by replacing with store-bought chocolate bunnies, eggs, crosses or marshmallow bunnies.

Carrot Cheesecake

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 1 cake

Cake:

1 box spice cake mix

1 cup grated carrot

1 cup coconut

4 eggs

1 stick butter, melted

2/3 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

Cheesecake:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons sugar

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Topping:

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup chopped white chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350 F.

To make cake: Mix cake mix with carrot and coconut. Using hand mixer, blend in eggs, butter and yogurt. Pour mixture into greased springform pan and bake 30 minutes. Let completely cool in pan.

To make cheesecake: Using hand mixer, whip whipping cream and sugar to form whipped cream and set aside.

Using hand mixer, whip cream cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar. Add in whipped cream and mix. Pour onto completely cooled carrot cake in springform pan. Let set in refrigerator at least 4 hours or overnight before unspringing pan.

For topping: Sprinkle chopped nuts and chocolate chips on cake before serving.

Tip: For extra festive appearance, add desired Easter candy on top.

