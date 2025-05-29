Nature’s Best: Exploring the National Parks of North America

From rugged coastlines to desert canyons, icy glaciers to underwater reefs, the United States National Park System is a treasure trove of natural beauty and historical significance. With 63 official national parks—and more than 400 total sites managed by the National Park Service (NPS)—America’s park system is a point of pride and wonder for both citizens and international visitors alike.

Though the NPS wasn’t formally established until 1916, the roots of national park preservation go back further. Yellowstone National Park, the country’s first, was designated in 1872, thanks to forward-thinking lawmakers who saw the value in safeguarding public lands. Spanning the majority of northwest Wyoming, with extensions into Montana and Idaho, Yellowstone became the prototype for the national park model now emulated around the world.

President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act on Aug. 25, 1916, officially creating the National Park Service, which has since preserved iconic landscapes, protected native wildlife, and ensured public access to some of the country’s most dramatic and beloved locations.

Each park offers a unique story and terrain. Acadia National Park in Maine, the first national park east of the Mississippi, showcases craggy coastlines and granite peaks. It traces its history to 1916, with influential figures like landscape architect Charles Eliot, philanthropist John D. Rockefeller Jr. and preservationist George Dorr helping shape its early years.

In Utah, Arches National Park stuns with more than 2,000 natural sandstone arches, including the famous Delicate Arch, a red rock icon of the American Southwest. Not far away in south-central Utah lies Capitol Reef National Park, home to rock formations that date back an astonishing 270 million years.

Some parks are defined by what lies beneath the surface. Biscayne National Park, just south of Miami, is 95 percent water. Snorkelers and divers explore coral reefs and historic shipwrecks on the park’s Maritime Heritage Trail. Likewise, Dry Tortugas National Park, located 70 miles west of Key West, is an aquatic wonderland only accessible by boat or seaplane. It’s also a nesting site for sea turtles and home to the 19th-century Fort Jefferson.

In Alaska, Glacier Bay National Park is draped in 2,000 square miles of glaciers. Visitors typically arrive by cruise ship or small plane, as no roads lead into the park. Alaska’s Kenai Fjords National Park offers dramatic seascapes shaped by glaciers, with steep fjords reminiscent of Norway’s coastal inlets.

Nevada’s Great Basin National Park adds to the geological marvels with the Lehman Caves, which began forming over 500 million years ago beneath an ancient ocean. Above ground, stargazers are treated to some of the darkest night skies in the contiguous United States.

One of the most unique parks is the National Park of American Samoa. Located in the South Pacific, it’s the only U.S. national park south of the equator. The park spans coral reefs, tropical rainforests and even includes a World War II-era gun emplacement, blending natural beauty with human history.

While the United States leads in scale and recognition, Canada also boasts a robust national park system. Banff National Park, nestled in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, was established in 1885 and is Canada’s first and most famous national park. It is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site. Canada now maintains 37 national parks and 11 park reserves.

For more than a century, North America’s national parks have inspired awe, preserved ecosystems and taught generations the value of conservation. Whether visitors are hiking alpine trails, kayaking through mangroves or simply marveling at the view, these protected lands continue to provide vital connections to the natural world—reminders that some places are too special not to preserve.

By Carrie Dunlea, Special Contributor

