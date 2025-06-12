Life’s a beach for these former Wylie residents

The Two Tickets to Paradise cottage in St. Thomas offers panoramic views of Hull Bay and the 2-acre property which includes a large deck with a pool, cabana, grill and bar, plus an assortment of cozy seating areas.

It started with a fundraiser and a cottage called Two Tickets to Paradise. The prize? A stay on the island of St. Thomas, hosted by a couple who had traded Texas for turquoise waters and ocean breezes.

The listing promised views of Hull Bay, a pool, and a private deck—but what caught our attention was the story behind it: a Wylie couple who had packed up their lives and moved to the Virgin Islands. We were curious. And ready for an adventure.

My husband and I booked our trip for May, extended the stay to four nights, and flew in to celebrate our 35th anniversary. It was our first time in the Virgin Islands—and it didn’t take long to understand why they call it paradise.

After a full day of travel, we arrived in St. Thomas eager to meet our hosts and soak in the sun and sights. Following an adventurous drive from the airport, we reached the cottage, nestled on Papaya Hill.

Our first impression? It was better than we ever imagined.

Envision a hillside retreat with multiple levels of decking with bright blue accents surrounded by tropical plants, trees and cozy lounge areas. The first level featured a pool and cabana. Just steps away was a spacious bar area complete with a TV, dart boards, games, grill, pizza oven, and a breathtaking view of Hull Bay. More stairs led us to our own private deck with a hammock chair, bistro table, couch, beach towel cubby with hooks, and a special “selfie spot” where we could set our camera and capture the view of the mountains and bay behind us.

Every corner seemed curated with care.

Inside, the cottage was bright and pristine, stocked with everything guests might need to cook or go to the beach: towels, beach chairs, coolers, snorkel gear and so much more. We understood immediately why the Mayes call it Two Tickets to Paradise.

In five years, Steve and Amie Mayes have created a new life as islanders after buying their property, complete with two separate living spaces, sight unseen. They left behind their families, careers, and the life they built in Wylie, to chase a long-held dream—and discovered that paradise takes a lot of work.

Packing Up and Starting Over

When Steve and Amie married in 2013, they brought together more than just their families—his four kids and her two—they also began sharing dreams. One of the biggest? Leaving it all behind one day to live near the ocean.

Steve, a Navy veteran and founder of Wylie-based Red Head Barrels, had seen beautiful coastlines around the world. Amie, who spent 25 years in hotel management, had always imagined running a bed and breakfast on a beach.

“I’d only ever known Galveston,” she said, adding that until they went on their honeymoon cruise to Grand Cayman, Jamaica, and a few other islands, she didn’t know “these big, beautiful blue waters” existed.

Not long after they said, “I do,” they set a goal: 2020—the year Amie’s youngest would graduate high school.

“We just kind of started working a plan, Steve said, adding that one of their original plans was “to buy a big boat and live on it.”

“I’m thankful that one kind of fell through,” Amie said, with Steve agreeing, “that was not the one we were supposed to do.”

Eventually, they shifted their focus to buying a property near the water.

“We entertained Puerto Rico and such, but eventually opted for the more West Indies Islands versus a Spanish island,” Steve said, noting language and cost as deciding factors. “I really think we got what we think is a perfect balance.”

They found the listing online, liked what they saw, and made an offer.

“We signed the papers on June 5, 2020, and that was the first day we had laid eyes on the house—other than pictures,” Steve said.

Amie visited for a couple of weeks to relax and explore. Steve stayed longer to do some work. In July, Steve returned to Wylie, and they packed up everything.

“Whatever we weren’t keeping, she was selling or giving away,” he said.

Telling their families brought mixed emotions—especially for Amie. Her daughter had just graduated, and her mother was upset.

“I felt like I had abandoned my kids and abandoned my life,” Amie said. Still, she added, “I hope, if anything, I taught all of our kids, if you have a dream, go live it.”

In August, the couple boarded a one-way flight to St. Thomas with just their luggage.

Realities and Rewards

In the beginning, the transition was tough.

“I was so depressed about leaving my family and friends. It took me about six months to adjust,” Amie said.

But the couple has been intentional about planting roots in their island community. Instead of slipping into a routine of beach days and quiet nights, they’ve made it a mission to connect with others.

“People don’t invite you to their homes. But we do,” Amie said. Steve added, “We figured God blessed us with this place to be hospitable, which is her gift, and this is what we do.”

From casual evenings at their bar to larger gatherings, they regularly welcome others into their home.

“It’s almost like we think it’s easier to make friends here on an island—you’ve got a limited number of residents.”

They also stay busy giving back. They started with beach cleanups, and Amie eventually began volunteering at the island’s Humane Society.

“It took a long time to be accepted,” she said, noting that some islanders are wary of newcomers. But once they built trust, doors opened.

“We’ve been to all kinds of places—boats, homes—people invite us over,” Steve said.

Amie also supports the Pets with Wings program, which helps island animals find adoptive homes on the mainland. When guests book a stay at Two Tickets, she includes information for anyone willing to escort a pet.

“It doesn’t happen as often as I’d like,” she said, “but the ones who’ve done it really enjoyed the experience.”

In their own neighborhood, Amie checks regularly on two elderly neighbors—one who’s 90, and another who, she jokes, has been “74 since we moved here.”

“Our kids say, ‘Y’all are busier here than you were when you lived in Wylie,’” Amie added. “And I think we are—but busy in a good way.”

Rebuilding in Paradise

Their first impressions of the house were sobering.

“It was a lot more worn down than I got from the pictures,” Steve said. “I had an inspector take pictures, so I got somewhat of an idea of the work involved. But I really didn’t know the degree until we started living in it.”

Amie joked that Steve had to “do a lot of MacGyvering around here,” chasing problems and fixing them.

Thanks to his experience in electrical and plumbing repair, Steve tackled as much as he could himself before outsourcing the rest.

“We worked hard, fast, and there was nothing open but Home Depot,” Amie said. “We would get up early and start working, then

quit about two or three and sit in the pool to plan the next day.”

Amie admitted she wasn’t handy—at all.

“I really had no clue what we were in for, so there was a lot of crying,” she said, with Steve adding that he “tried to work in her wheelhouse.”

Since opening in March 2021, Two Tickets to Paradise, has welcomed over 100 guests and earned multiple 5-star reviews. Guests are effusive in their praise. One wrote, “Steve and Amie were fabulous hosts…we could not have asked for a better experience. God has really blessed you both and it shows. Thanks for sharing your piece of paradise with us…”

“We’ve had nothing less than five stars, so we’ve been really proud of that,” Steve said. “Because you never know what you’re going to get.”

But with her hospitality background and attention to detail, Amie is always looking for ways to improve the guest experience. After one guest suggested a fan in the cabana, she added one. When another mentioned difficulty shaving without a mirror, she added a two-sided makeup mirror and followed up with a thank-you.

She also leaves small surprises for special occasions—like a birthday banner and cupcakes in the fridge for a young guest celebrating his birthday.

They close the cottage in June and December and when their grandson visits. In early 2025, Amie said they were booked “pretty solid” from January through April.

“It’s just been fun welcoming different people,” she said. “We’ve really gained quite a good following—including some repeats.”

Island Life for good

\When they’re not hosting, working, or volunteering, Steve and Amie unwind at the beach or paddle through the island’s crystal-blue waters.

Hurricane season keeps them on alert from June 1 through October. While they’ve avoided a direct hit so far, the threat always lingers.

“June 1, it’ll start up again. And we’re listening to the radio every day…once we get through October, we’re pretty good,” Amie said.

“You’ve got to start tying stuff down early because you never know,” Steve added.

Island life has its quirks.

“How we dress is one,” Amie said. “Light clothes year-round. Your shoe selection is literally flip flops or Crocs—by the way, I would never wear Crocs stateside!”

Grocery shopping often takes multiple stops and eating out is rare, due to cost and limited options.

“In the states, we could go out—even for fast food,” Amie said. “Here, food is expensive and not as convenient.”

She misses Whataburger, Chick-fil-A, Walmart runs, curbside trash pickup and Amazon packages at the door. Healthcare is another challenge. When Steve needed a hearing test, they had to fly to Puerto Rico. Being far from family has its emotional toll. They’ve missed weddings and the passing of Amie’s father— but their grandson visits every year and has grown to love the island life.

The couple returns to Texas at least three times a year. They no longer own a home here but stay at a Hilton or in the loft above their Wylie shop. Steve travels back more often to oversee his business.

Aside from storm season, Amie loves the island weather.

“I don’t miss the extreme Texas heat or the ice storms,” she said. “But I do sometimes miss the seasons—cute sweaters, cute boots, and jeans. Sometimes I forget it’s Thanksgiving or Christmastime until I go to Home Depot and see all the holiday décor.”

Steve continues to run Red Head Barrels remotely, but the distance comes with challenges.

“Running a business from afar—especially with employee turnover—has been a challenge,” he said.

Still, they have no regrets. Over time, their island friends have become like family.

“We know that we’re supposed to be out here. This is our home. This is where we want to be. We’re not going to go back,” Steve said.

“This is home,” Amie echoed. “And our friends here have truly become family—we love them all so much.”

