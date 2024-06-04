Wylie hosts young soccer players for camp

Storms can’t halt excitement for young soccer campers

Despite the weather, plenty of future soccer stars got to come to Wylie’s girls camp last week. There, the Wylie coaches put them through various drills to help sharpen their game. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

While the kids are out of school for the summer, that doesn’t mean there won’t be activities going on at Wylie High School. The school’s athletics programs kicked off their summer youth camps last week, with Coach Chris Bezner and his staff holding a girls soccer camp.

Originally scheduled for four days, Tuesday’s sessions got scratched because of the storms that tore through the area. Still, the campers were able to come in on Wednesday and get some work in outside while the IMPAC building continued to suffer through a power outage.

“We had two separate camps, a younger one and an older one,” Coach Bezner said. “We put them through a lot of drills. Everyone got a lot of touches in. Hopefully everyone learned something new, and they are taking something with them that they can keeping practicing on to get better.”

