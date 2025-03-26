Dominant effort paces Wylie East in 8-0 area win over Mesquite Horn

The Wylie East girls’ soccer team poses for pictures with the gold ball after the Lady Raiders dispatched of Mesquite Horn by an 8-0 final in a Class 6A Division II area-round playoff game from Royse City on Tuesday, March 25. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By Mark Saldana

By Mark Saldana

ROYSE CITY –- The Wylie East Lady Raiders’ girls’ soccer team delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday, March 25, shutting out the Mesquite Horn Lady Jaguars 8-0 at Royse City ISD Stadium.

With this victory, Wylie East claimed a Class 6A Division II area-round championship and secured their spot in the regional semifinals of the state playoffs.

From the opening whistle, the Lady Raiders set the tone with an aggressive attack and unrelenting pressure. Ryleigh Wood led the charge, tallying two goals and two assists to fuel the offensive surge. Gabbi Ponce also played a crucial role, contributing two goals and one assist to the dominant effort.

“I think we came in focused and ready to execute our game plan,” said Kody Christensen, Wylie East High School head coach. “The girls did a really great job in riding the early momentum and finding ways to get the ball into dangerous spots. Capitalizing on the first couple goals really helped exceed the execution.”

Wylie East will play Magnolia in the Region II-6A Division II semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday from Waco ISD Stadium.

