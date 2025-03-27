Subscribe
Subscribe RH Love

Lady Pirates fall 1-0 to Duncanville

by | Mar 27, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie sophomore Kennedy Butler has a step on a Duncanville defender as she dribbles the ball up the field at Forney’s City Bank Stadium on Wednesday, March 26. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

FORNEY – Given the defensive efficiency of the Duncanville and Wylie girls’ soccer teams over the course of the season, it didn’t come as a surprise that goals were hard to come by during their Class 6A Division I area-round playoff game.

Wylie allowed just five goals all season, while Duncanville had conceded three goals over its last 17 games and just seven over the course of their 21-game schedule.

One shot was all that it took to decide the March 26 game. Unfortunately for Wylie, Duncanville was the only team that could find the back of the net. Lady Panther junior forward Kyla Dawn, a University of Kentucky commit, scored the game-winner in the 45th minute, and the tally held up for Duncanville in a 1-0 win from City Bank Stadium.

“I knew that it was going to be a barn burner, a very close game, a defensive game from the very beginning,” said Chris Bezner, Wylie head coach. “We did a really good job defensively. We stuck to our game plan. We held them out of the net forever. But they just hit a great shot. Kudos to Duncanville. They came out and played a great game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

To read the full story and support local journalism, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

New chapter for Christian Care Center

New chapter for Christian Care Center

Mar 27, 2025 | , ,

As of April 1, there will be new changes in local food pantry leadership. From left, Audrey Wallace, founder/director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse, will relieve Wylie Christian Care Center directors Mary and Ron Warkentine of their duties. Rebekah Rodgers will...

read more
Vending machine dispenses free Narcan

Vending machine dispenses free Narcan

Mar 27, 2025 | ,

A dispenser in a Princeton pharmacy will now offer free Narcan thanks to a sponsor. Bob Wieland/The Wylie News Princeton is now one of several Texas communities where residents can obtain free Narcan to have on hand for the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses from...

read more
Council hears proposed changes for smoke shops

Council hears proposed changes for smoke shops

Mar 27, 2025 | ,

A public hearing was scheduled at the March 25 regular city council meeting to review a proposed ordinance amendment to the city’s zoning regulations.  The proposed changes, stemming from Wylie council discussions in recent work sessions, were to regulate smoke...

read more
Scores for week of March 12-19

Scores for week of March 12-19

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

The Wylie girls' soccer team lifts the gold ball for winning the District 9-6A championship. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 12-19: Thursday, March 13 Baseball...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Subscribe RH Love