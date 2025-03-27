Lady Pirates fall 1-0 to Duncanville

Wylie sophomore Kennedy Butler has a step on a Duncanville defender as she dribbles the ball up the field at Forney’s City Bank Stadium on Wednesday, March 26. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

FORNEY – Given the defensive efficiency of the Duncanville and Wylie girls’ soccer teams over the course of the season, it didn’t come as a surprise that goals were hard to come by during their Class 6A Division I area-round playoff game.

Wylie allowed just five goals all season, while Duncanville had conceded three goals over its last 17 games and just seven over the course of their 21-game schedule.

One shot was all that it took to decide the March 26 game. Unfortunately for Wylie, Duncanville was the only team that could find the back of the net. Lady Panther junior forward Kyla Dawn, a University of Kentucky commit, scored the game-winner in the 45th minute, and the tally held up for Duncanville in a 1-0 win from City Bank Stadium.

“I knew that it was going to be a barn burner, a very close game, a defensive game from the very beginning,” said Chris Bezner, Wylie head coach. “We did a really good job defensively. We stuck to our game plan. We held them out of the net forever. But they just hit a great shot. Kudos to Duncanville. They came out and played a great game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

