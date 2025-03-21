Subscribe
District 9-6A champion Wylie falls to Wylie East

by | Mar 21, 2025 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie girls’ soccer team lifts the gold ball in the air for winning the District 9-6A championship. Photo by David Wolman / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The District 9-6A girls’ soccer title wasn’t on the line during last Friday’s Crosstown Showdown game between Wylie and Wylie East from Wylie Stadium. 

Wylie clinched the title just three days prior following an 8-0 triumph over Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday, March 13. 

Nonetheless, Wylie East coach Kody Christensen viewed the game as a “unique opportunity” to watch his Lady Raiders compete in a playoff atmosphere and against a Lady Pirates’ squad that came into the contest undefeated on the season at 18-0.

On a night when Wylie East was battling not only an undefeated team but also a stiff breeze, the Lady Raiders played the wind to their advantage in the first half. Senior Arianna Darquea scored into the wind in the ninth minute, and senior forward Brooke Shields polished off a 2-0 East win with a goal with 10:58 remaining in regulation. 

Although the Lady Pirates were shut out for the first time in 31 games – their last shutout loss was a 2-0 setback to Sachse on Feb. 9, 2024 – Wylie celebrated their first district title in three years postgame. The Lady Pirates posed for pictures with a banner that read “district champs” and lifted the gold ball in the air.

“The girls have bought in the whole year,” said Chris Bezner, Wylie head coach. “Our whole year, this team has been different. We spell it ‘DFFRNT.’ We take out all of the vowels. They’ve embraced that mentality of having to do things differently to get different results. It’s been different about the way that they approach games and approaching training. It’s been a lot of fun this season.”

