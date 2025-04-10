Subscribe
Show and Sale exhibits students’ skills

Ryleigh Thomason presents her Grand Champion Steer to prospective buyers during the Wylie Show and Sale live auction Saturday, April 5. The Grand Champion Steer Showman title also went to Thomason during the Steer show two days earlier.  Allison LeBrot /The Wylie News

The future of agriculture was on display at the 58th Annual Wylie Show and Sale at the F.O. Birmingham Agricultural Center in Wylie. Over the course of four days, Wylie ISD FFA and 4-H students showed the dedication they have put toward projects ranging from homemade baked goods to livestock. 

Starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, Food, Shop and Horticulture projects were shown along with Rabbits.

Broilers, Lambs and Goats were on the schedule for Tuesday, April 1. The third day included Cattle and Swine showings on Thursday, April 3. A Buyers Breakfast kicked off the final day of events at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5. The Parade of Champions started at 9:30 a.m. and was followed by the Community Champion Awards and the live auction. 

Kassie Klakamp, Wylie East FFA Advisor and Agricultural Science Teacher said there were multiple classes of a species shown at one time, adding, “each group got their own place in the class and the top two from each class competed for the Grand and Reserve Champion spots.”

In the Food division, Madison Triguero earned first place with the Grand Champion title, while MaryKate Ratcliff took second place and Reserve Champion honors.

In Shop, Madison Triguero earned the Grand Champion title, while Reese Liles and Dakota Measles placed second.

The Grand Champion title for the Horticulture division went to Addison Weir, and Melaina LaRose took second place and Reserve Champion.

Rabbits shown by Jake Podlucky in the Breeding Rabbits division earned three first-place tags and one third-place tag in addition to the Best in Show title. Charlee Wilson showed a first-place rabbit and received Reserve in Show. Sammi Hensley and Kate Nelson each earned second place and fourth place. Morgan Podlucky earned second, fifth and sixth place. Jillian Logan earned third and fifth place, with Angelica Giles taking sixth. 

In Market Rabbits, Jake Podlucky was named Grand Champion, and Adeline McKay was named Reserve Champion with a second-place entry. Isabel McKay showed a third-place rabbit while Faith Haberman and Jameson Welch earned fifth and sixth, respectively. 

In the Broilers division, Jillian Logan claimed first place and earned the Grand Champion title, while Jake Podlucky finished second as Reserve Champion. Camille Duplessis and Logan Timbes placed third and fifth, respectively.

In the Breeding Lamb division, Isabel McKay showed first and-second place entries, securing the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion titles. Adeline McKay earned a third-place tag. 

In Market Lambs, Juliet Salazar earned first place and Grand Champion, with Kaitlyn Boles earning first place and Reserve Campion and Kaylie McBride earning first place. Both Melaina LaRose and Grace Evans showed third-place lambs. Isabelle Hargrove, Kaitlyn Timbes and Olivia Evans each placed fourth, while Grai Murret placed fifth.

The Breeding Goat division saw Juliet Salazar take first and second, earning both the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion titles. Isabel McKay earned third, while Adeline McKay and Salazar earned fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the Market Goat show, Mimi Erwin was named Grand Champion, while Abigail Felthous was named reserve Champion. Alexis Schmidt and Josslyn Welch also earned first place. Cash Welch showed a second-place goat, and Melia Maier, Chloe Brooks and Kaiya Seal each earned third. Angelica Giles placed fourth. 

The Breeding Swine division saw Ryan Parman claim first place and the Grand Champion title, with Reese Liles earning Reserve Champion with second and third place entries.

In Market Swine, Reese Liles earned the Grand Champion title, and Dakota Measles took second place and the Reserve Champion title. Emma Layne, Mitchell George, Cayden Reynolds, Emory Reynolds and Baylie Summers each earned first-place tags. Teghan Jacobson, Adeline Leggett, Carrick Wallis and Aydia Brock each earned second. Isabel McKay, Elyssa Lopez, Chloe Cooper, Charles Hayden Evans and Morgan Podlucky each earned third. Addison Seale, Tobynn Wallis, Gracie Deegear and Kira Sears each earned fourth. Claire Monroe, Brooklyn Julius and Hallie Parker each earned fifth. John Charnecki, Kiera King, Alexia Heid and Cambrie Cooper each earned sixth. 

The Grand Champion steer was shown by Ryleigh Thomason, who also showed a fourth-place steer. Second place and Reserve Champion went to Breelyn Willoughbey, and Jacob Eckhaus earned third.

Isabel McKay won Grand Champion Senior Rabbit Showman, Reserve Champion Senior Lamb Showman, Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showman and Reserve Champion Senior Swine Showman. Reserve Champion Senior Rabbit Showman was awarded to Morgan Podlucky. Jameson Welch received the Reserve Champion Junior Market Rabbit Showman title. Juliet Salazar was named the Grand Champion Senior Lamb Showman. The Grand Champion Senior Goat Showman was Mimi Erwin. The Grand Champion Senior Swine Showman title went to Dakota Measles. Ryleigh Thomason earned the Grand Champion Steer Showman title, with Jacob Eckhaus receiving Reserve Champion Steer Showman.

“Our students showed off their hard work. From baking cookies, building shop and horticulture projects, to the countless hours they spent raising their animals, I am extremely proud of all the exhibitors in this show,” Klakamp said. “It was a great experience for them, and we’re thankful for all the community support. Events like this really bring us together, and we hope to see even more people involved next year.”

Results were “unofficial” at press time and will be updated online. Exhibitors who placed seventh and above were not included in this summary. 

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

