Wylie East shut out by Forney

by | Apr 2, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East senior Averi Reisinger (2) attempts to dribble the ball around Forney junior Zeniyah Russell (1) in the Region II-6A Division II final from Royse City on Tuesday, April 1. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The season for the Wylie East girls’ soccer team came to an end Tuesday, April 1, following a 3-0 loss to Forney in the Region II-6A Division II Final from Royse City iSD Stadium.

The Lady Jackrabbits scored twice in the first half on goals by freshman Brooklynn Sosa and sophomore Devyn Gee before junior Addison Smith made it 3-0 Forney with a goal four minutes into the second half.

Wylie East was making its third consecutive appearance in a regional final. The Lady Raiders made the state semifinals in 2023 and fell to Rockwall in last year’s Region II-6A Final.

Wylie East finished this season with a 19-3-1 record, captured second place in District 9-6A and defeated Tyler Legacy 2-1 in bi-district, Mesquite Horn 8-0 in the area round and Magnolia 1-0 in the regional semifinals.

