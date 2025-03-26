Wylie East names Hallam head volleyball coach

Former Lake Highlands head volleyball coach Tasha Hallam was hired to the same position at Wylie East on Wednesday, March 26. Photo courtesy of Tasha Hallam

By David Wolman

[email protected]

When Tasha Hallam had to decide about the future of her coaching career, she came up with two options: either continue to serve as Lake Highlands head volleyball coach or submit her resume for the same position at Wylie East.

Ultimately, it came down to family.

Hallam lives in Wylie and her two children, Aspen and Kaiya, will attend Wylie East when they begin high school.

Wylie ISD announced the hiring of Hallam as the next head volleyball coach at Wylie East on Wednesday, March 26.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!