Scores for week of March 20-27

Wylie East senior Gabriella Ponce scores a goal during the Lady Raiders’ 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs from Royse City on Tuesday, March 25. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

Final scores for games played by Wylie and Wylie East from March 20-27:

Thursday, March 20

Baseball

Sachse 2, Wylie East 1

Wylie 7, Naaman Forest 4

Friday, March 21

Boys Soccer

Rockwall 5, Wylie 4

Girls Soccer

Wylie 1, Rockwall-Heath 0

Wylie East 2, Tyler Legacy 1

Tuesday, March 25

Girls Soccer

Wylie East 8, Mesquite Horn 0

Wednesday, March 26

Baseball

Wylie 7, Naaman Forest 4

Sachse 8, Wylie East 2

Girls Soccer

Duncanville 1, Wylie 0

Softball

Wylie 12, Wylie East 6 (9 innings)