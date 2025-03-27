Scores for week of March 20-27

Wylie East senior Gabriella Ponce scores a goal during the Lady Raiders’ 8-0 win over Mesquite Horn in the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs from Royse City on Tuesday, March 25. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
Final scores for games played by Wylie and Wylie East from March 20-27:
Thursday, March 20
Baseball
Sachse 2, Wylie East 1
Wylie 7, Naaman Forest 4
Friday, March 21
Boys Soccer
Rockwall 5, Wylie 4
Girls Soccer
Wylie 1, Rockwall-Heath 0
Wylie East 2, Tyler Legacy 1
Tuesday, March 25
Girls Soccer
Wylie East 8, Mesquite Horn 0
Wednesday, March 26
Baseball
Wylie 7, Naaman Forest 4
Sachse 8, Wylie East 2
Girls Soccer
Duncanville 1, Wylie 0
Softball
Wylie 12, Wylie East 6 (9 innings)
