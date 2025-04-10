Subscribe
EPIC City developers hire defense lawyer

by | Apr 10, 2025 | Latest, news

Houston lawyer Dan Cogdell, who successfully defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against impeachment charges two years ago, is now defending a proposed Islamic community against an investigation by Paxton.

“This project is simply the victim of racial profiling,” Cogdell said after being retained by Community Capital Partners, the developer of EPIC City and EPIC Ranch in rural Hunt and Collin Counties.

The project linked to the East Plano Islamic Center would include 1,000 homes, a school, a mosque, a senior living center and retail space on 402 acres outside the Josephine city limits. 

The Collin County Commissioners Court held a Monday, March 31, public hearing at which more than 60 residents objected to the project.

A planner from Westwood Professional Services said the project was still in the “due diligence” phase, with nothing yet ready to present.

“We anticipate it will be sometime this year … but until our studies are approved and conducted, we’re not ready to move forward with anything,” he said.

For more stories about your community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

