Raiders hold youth camps as summer kicks off

Coach Heath Andrews demonstrates a drill during last week’s youth baseball camp. Coach Andrews had to get creative with after weather forced portions of the camp indoors last week. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

While the kids are officially out for summer break, providing them more than two months of freedom from the classrooms, it sure wasn’t obvious at Wylie East last week. The Raiders hosted their first round of summer camps in a variety of sports.

Storms in the area may have disrupted the activities, and even cancelled a day. Still, for future Raiders that enjoy baseball, tennis, running track or wrestling, they got a chance to work with the high school coaches.

Whether it was power outages forcing things outdoors or persistent rain pushing them inside, the camps featured plenty of happy future-Raiders. Coach Heath Andrews and his staff got the chance to get the kids on the baseball field.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!