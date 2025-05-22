Subscribe
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Nine Wylie East seniors put pen to paper on signing day

by | May 22, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Nine seniors from Wylie High School signed a National Letter of Intent during a signing ceremony held Wednesday, May 14. Photo courtesy of Casi Thedford

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Last Wednesday marked a big step in the athletic and academic career of nine Wylie East seniors.

Kaleb Westerfield (Dakota Wesleyan), Prince Williams (Snow University), Jayden Young (North Central Texas College), Gabrielle Batiste (Louisiana Tech), Saliz Ward (Trinity Valley Community College), Kelley Cloud (Texas State), Arianna Darquea (Seminole State College), Kylee Kuykendall (Hardin-Simmons University) and Brianna Haskins (Central Christian College) each signed a National Letter of Intent to play college sports during a signing ceremony that was held inside Williams Center.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to you community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Fall 2025

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1380

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Armed robbery reported at Wylie vape shop

Armed robbery reported at Wylie vape shop

May 16, 2025 | ,

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a local vape and tobacco shop in Wylie. According to the Wylie Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress around 7:50 p.m. May 15 at Tobacco Town, located at 620 N....

read more
East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

East Meadow, Community splash pads celebrated

May 15, 2025 | , ,

The Community Park splash pad, above, and the East Meadow Park splash pad, celebrated grand openings Saturday, May 10. The splash pads will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Shelley Dowdle/The Wylie News Two new splash pads officially opened in Wylie last weekend...

read more
Top WHS students show gratitude, give advice

Top WHS students show gratitude, give advice

May 15, 2025 | , ,

Andrew Varghese, Wylie High’s valedictorian, and Guneet Dhaliwal, salutatorian, will walk the stage with their classmates Saturday, May 24 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.  Allison LaBrot/ The Wylie News As Wylie High School seniors Andrew Varghese,...

read more
Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

Cities to lease Lake Lavon parks

May 15, 2025 | ,

East Fork Lake Park will be leased to the city of Wylie according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. File art The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has held public hearings on a draft plan to improve park quality while addressing long-term maintenance and funding...

read more
Council to certify election, swear in members 

Council to certify election, swear in members 

May 15, 2025 | ,

The Wylie City Council was scheduled to canvass the results of the May 3 election, swear in two councilmembers, and adopt voter-approved charter amendments during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 13. David R. Duke and Todd J. Pickens took their oaths of office for...

read more
Voters elect Pickens, Duke; approve most propositions

Voters elect Pickens, Duke; approve most propositions

May 8, 2025 | ,

Wylie voters elected two council members and approved most of the proposed city charter amendments in the May 3 municipal election, according to unofficial returns. Todd J. Pickens secured Place 3 on the Wylie City Council with 62.85% of the vote, defeating challenger...

read more
Governor signs school voucher bill

Governor signs school voucher bill

May 8, 2025 | , ,

Gov. Greg Abbott displays Senate Bill 2, signed May 3, creating educational savings accounts – a school voucher system – in Texas. Photo Courtesy Governor’s Office Effective with the 2026-27 school year, Texas families will be able to apply for a trust fund account...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration