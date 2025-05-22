Nine Wylie East seniors put pen to paper on signing day

by | May 22, 2025 | Latest , Sports

Nine seniors from Wylie High School signed a National Letter of Intent during a signing ceremony held Wednesday, May 14. Photo courtesy of Casi Thedford

By David Wolman

Last Wednesday marked a big step in the athletic and academic career of nine Wylie East seniors.

Kaleb Westerfield (Dakota Wesleyan), Prince Williams (Snow University), Jayden Young (North Central Texas College), Gabrielle Batiste (Louisiana Tech), Saliz Ward (Trinity Valley Community College), Kelley Cloud (Texas State), Arianna Darquea (Seminole State College), Kylee Kuykendall (Hardin-Simmons University) and Brianna Haskins (Central Christian College) each signed a National Letter of Intent to play college sports during a signing ceremony that was held inside Williams Center.

