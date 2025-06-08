Baseball players honored on District 9-6A Team

Wylie East’s Parker Brunson has been named the co-newcomer of the year in District 9-6A. Photo by Oladipo Awowale / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

For the third year in a row, the Sachse baseball team was the team to beat in District 9-6A.

The Mustangs earned a “three-peat” after defeating the Rowlett Eagles 5-1 at Sachse High School on April 22.

But just one game behind 14-2 Sachse in the district standings were 13-3 Wylie and 13-3 Rowlett, while Wylie East also made the playoffs after going 12-4 in district competition.

All four teams finished at least four games ahead of 8-8 Naaman Forest, showcasing how much Sachse, Wylie, Rowlett and Wylie East dominated on the field in what was a top-heavy district.

Other coaches took notice of the success of the Mustangs, Pirates, Eagles and Raiders and rewarded them with selections on the All-District 6-6A Team.

Sachse senior first baseman/pitcher Zachary Evans captured the district’s most valuable player award after a strong senior season in which she shined both at the plate and on the mound. The Ranger College signee hit .412 in district play with 16 RBIs and scored nine runs. While on the mound, he didn’t allow a run in four appearances during district play while striking out 24.

Evans was also voted as one of the top five seniors in District 9-6A, along with Rowlett’s Tyler Holmes, Wylie’s Braeden Ray and Jagger Bale, and Wylie East’s Caleb Vaclavik.

Mustangs head coach Chris Burrow won coach of the year.

Wylie third baseman Ray was named the district’s offensive player of the year following a productive season at the plate in which he hit .412 during district play with 11 runs scored, nine RBIs and 12 walks.

The Pirates also leaned on their youth, with sophomore left fielder Koji Paul providing a spark at the plate and in the outfield.

Paul, who was named the 9-6A co-newcomer of the year. He began the season hitting in the bottom half of the order but moved up to the No. 3 spot during district play. The pressure of hitting in a crucial spot in the lineup didn’t faze him. He amassed 12 hits in 37 plate appearances during district play for a .324 batting average with eight RBIs, 13 runs and drew seven walks.

He shared co-newcomer of the year honors with Wylie East sophomore shortstop Parker Brunson.

Brunson was an offensive force for the Raiders. Hitting in the No. 2 spot in Wylie Esat’s batting order, he had six multi-hit games during district play, recorded a .353 batting average over those games, drove in 15 runs and drew six walks.

Overall, the Raiders had eight players earn their way onto the prestigious District 9-6A team.

Senior Victor Zandate and junior Trent Jones earned nods on the first team at pitcher, while senior Alex Herod was also named to the first team, but at designated hitter. Senior Caleb Vaclavik was named to the first team at catcher, while senior Carter Leonard and junior Brandon Johnson garnered first-team honors in the outfield.

Junior third baseman Levi Scroggin was a second-team selection in the infield.

Wylie stuffed the all-9-6A team list with a total of 10 honorees.

Senior Ben Lindsey garnered first-team honors at pitcher. Junior first baseman Preston Camp and senior outfielder Logan Crabill also cracked the first team.

Seniors Adam Flores, Wyatt Wynne and junior Chase Martin earned nods on the second team at pitcher. Senior shortstop Drew Jeong and senior catcher Jagger Bale were placed on the second team infield spots on the all-9-6A team. Senior Bailey Seibert earned a second-team honor for his efforts in the utility role.

District champion Sachse had a total of nine selections on the all-district team.

Senior Jonathan Silva and junior Alex Moreno earned recognition on the first team at pitcher. Junior second baseman Julian Moreno, junior third baseman Colt Upchurch and senior center fielder Chase Thomas were also honored on the first team.

Junior pitcher Greyson Darden, senior shortstop Jailen Watkins and senior left fielder Aidan Sharp were named to the second team.

Rowlett’s Holmes was named the 9-6A pitcher of the year, while his Eagle teammate, junior Jeffrey Claycomb, won defensive player of the year.