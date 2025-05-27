Softball players earn nods on District 9-6A team

Wylie junior right fielder Ava Cook has been named the most valuable player of District 9-6A. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

By David Wolman

It was business as usual for the Sachse and Wylie softball teams this season.

Both the Lady Mustangs and Pirates were again playoff participants, with Wylie capping off another successful season on the field with an appearance in the third round of the postseason.

But joining Sachse and Wylie in the playoffs from District 9-6A was Wylie East. The Lady Raiders barely missed the playoffs last season despite a 10-6 record in district competition.

However, heartbreak turned into joy for the Lady Raiders, who not only made a triumphant return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus, but won their first-ever district championship, sharing the title with crosstown rival Wylie.

The success that Sachse, Wylie and Wylie East enjoyed was noticed by other coaches in the district as each school had several players earn their way onto the all-District 9-6A Team, as voted on by those same coaches.

The top individual honor, district MVP, went to Wylie junior right fielder Ava Cook. Cook amassed one of the best statistical seasons offensively in program history, recording a .512 batting average with a whopping 72 RBIs, 62 hits, 20 stolen bases and 18 home runs – all while setting the tables at the top of the Pirates’ batting order.

Cook came one home run short of tying Mary Stephens’ school record of 19.

Cook also was solid defensively, committing just one error on the season in 113 total chances for a .991 fielding percentage and also turned seven double plays.

She was one of three superlative award winners for Wylie.

Hitting right behind Cook in the No. 2 spot in the Pirates’ batting order was Santiago. Santiago, a Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee, garnered the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The senior left-hander used her speed to set up run-scoring opportunities for her Pirate teammates. Santiago recorded a team-high 31 stolen bases, finished with a .523 batting average, also best on the team, hit eight home runs, drove in 43 runs and struck out just six times in 137 plate appearances.

Heather Damron was named Coach of the Year. She led the Pirates to a share of the 9-6A title, an overall record of 24-12 and playoff series wins over Rockwall-Heath in bi-district and Temple in the area round.

Wylie East senior pitcher/shortstop Isabella Flores was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Flores, a Lamar University signee, anchored a deep pitching rotation that posted a 2.64 earned-run average. She went 5-4 with a 2.61 ERA, 65 strikeouts, 24 walks and 54 runs surrendered (28 earned) in 75 innings.

She also excelled as Wylie East’s lead-off hitter, recording a .440 batting average with 40 RBIs and 13 home runs.

Pitcher of the Year honors in District 9-6A went to Sachse senior right-hander Logan Schultz.

Schultz went 10-1 against district opponents while striking out 75 and only giving up 23 earned runs in 14 appearances.

Overall, Sachse had nine players earn their way onto the District 9-6A team.

Sophomore shortstop/pitcher Maya McClarity and junior center fielder Shelby Siratt were named to the first team. Freshman left fielder Jaycie Watson, senior shortstop Zoe Worley and junior third baseman Xochitl Mendoza earned nods on the second team. Junior right fielder Cailyn Shane, junior second baseman Brooke Robinson and sophomore catcher Kendyl Cruz garnered honorable-mention team selections.

Wylie East had seven players honored on the all-district team.

Senior second baseman/pitcher Kimma Kincaid and junior catcher Jayleigh Dressler landed on the first team. Freshman second baseman Kayla Walters, senior first baseman Kyra Tawney and sophomore shortstop Gabby Flores were placed on the second team. Sophomore left fielder Grace Maddux was an honorable-mention team selection.

Wylie stuffed the all-district team with 11 total selections.

Senior first baseman Macey Stephenson, senior third baseman Macy Alewine, junior shortstop/pitcher Amira Forbit and freshman Kaitlyn Ashenfelter both cracked the first team. Freshman pitcher Angel Wright and senior second baseman Cori Vogeley both made the second team. Sophomore left fielder Mia Gamez and sophomore designated player Carlee Castaneda are honorable-mention team selections.

