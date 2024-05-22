Subscribe
Gilberts’ late kick leaves spring game in 10-10 tie

by | May 22, 2024 | Sports

Martaveion Sanders (2) nearly comes up with the interception in Wylie’s spring game last Wednesday, May 15. Sanders was one of several players to play on both sides of the ball, something Pirates fans could see next fall (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

The Wylie Pirates wrapped up their spring football sessions with their spring game last Wednesday, May 15. The Pirates were split into two teams with starters on each side before competing in two-quarter scrimmage that allowed each of the varsity and junior varsity players to get some reps. 

Overall, the goal of the evening was to compete, have fun and stay healthy. Coach Jimmy Carter felt his players did that in a game that ended in a 10-10 tie. 

“We are glad to come out healthy,” Coach Carter said. “We had a few minor injuries but hopefully things that will be fine by the fall. We saw some things from the younger kids that we wanted to see.” 

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

