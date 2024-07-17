Retirement is served: Longtime Sonic operator says goodbye

Former Sonic employees surprised Rich Marwin, the onsite owner/operator of Sonic in Wylie, on his last day of work. Photo Kim Cloutier

For over three decades, Rich Marwin was a familiar face at the Wylie Sonic, where he spent countless hours serving customers, managing employees and building a community around his business.

Now, at the age of 68, Marwin has hung up his apron and embarked on a well-deserved retirement, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

On Marwin’s final Friday at work, Kim Cloutier, his eldest daughter and assistant manager at the Wylie Sonic, planned a retirement party where many former employees and childhood friends came to celebrate.

“It was amazing,” Marwin said of the former employees returning for his sendoff. “Everything we taught them when they were growing up, a lot of them still use our ideas.”

Cloutier added that many thanked her dad for the work ethic he instilled in them when they were younger, something she learned from him as well.

Cloutier, 47, started as a carhop at age 14. And although she’s had a variety of jobs over the years, including starting the Sonic in Lavon in 2002, she has worked alongside him since 2010.

“He’s a great boss,” Cloutier said. “I’ve enjoyed it tremendously. And it’s been great bonding. I mean, getting to see your dad every day, I feel like it’s a blessing.”

