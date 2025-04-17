Early voting begins April 22

Residents from Collin County cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members and Collin College trustees in contested races.

The first day of early voting is Tuesday, April 22 and continues through April 29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3.

In addition to General Elections and/or school board elections, some cities have Special Elections.

Citizens can vote at any polling location in the county.

Two seats on Wylie City Council are on the ballot and one is contested. David R. Duke, first elected to Place 1 in 2019, is running unopposed. Hamza Fraz and Todd J. Pickens are seeking Place 3.

Council members serve three-year terms and are elected at large, meaning they represent the entire city rather than specific districts.

Wylie voters will also cast a “yes” or “no” vote for each of the 26 Charter Amendments.

In Lavon, city residents will vote “for” or “against,” the “reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Lavon at the rate of one half of one percent (0.50%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

Lavon residents living in the ETJ will vote “for” or “against” the creation of the Lavon Municipal Development District (MDD) and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of one half of one percent (0.5%) for the purpose of financing development and quality of life projects beneficial to the district.

Residents of Seis Lagos will vote “for” or “against” Proposition A regarding, “The issuance of bonds in an amount not to exceed $6,000,000 for construction and improvement of roads within the Seis Lagos Utility District and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.”

The Town of St. Paul has council seats 1, 2, and 4 up for election. Each seat is for a two-year term. In Seat one, incumbent Larry Nail is running against Jason Sobotka. In Seat two, incumbent David Dryden will face David Gensler. Running unopposed in Seat 4 is J.T. Trevino.

Community ISD Board of Trustees has two places up for reelection. Incumbent and board president Jeffrey Pendill will face Kathryn Grant in the Place 1 race. Candidates for Place 3 include Jeff Cox, Heather Minyard, Adam Strickland and Chelysia Young.

The nine-member Collin College Board of Trustees has three seats up this year. Trustees serve six-year terms. In Place 4, Staci Weaver and Tamara Thomas have filed for the seat previously occupied by Greg Gomel. Place 5 incumbent Raj Menon is running unopposed. Place 6 incumbent Stacy Arias filed for reelection but withdrew from the race leaving Justin Adcock unopposed.

Collin County polls are open April 22-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nearby early Collin County voting locations include Collin College Wylie Campus (Lobby), Wylie Community Park Center, Meeting Room East, 800 Thomas St., Wylie and the Community Center, Room A/B, 3815 Sachse Rd.in Sachse. Dallas County voters can early vote at Sachse City Hall Courtroom, 3815-B Sachse Rd., in Sachse, the Rowlett Community Center, 5300 Main St., Rowlett or any other designated locations. Applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 22, by 5 p.m.

