Health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Plano

An individual who tested positive for measles recently visited several public locations in Plano while infectious, prompting a warning from Collin County Health Care Services.

The individual was in the area on April 10 and April 11 and visited three shopping venues during the time they were contagious. According to health officials, potential exposure may have occurred at the following locations:

Walmart at 6001 N. Central Expressway. The individual was there on April 10 at an unspecified time and again from 9 p.m. April 11 to 1 a.m. April 12.

Ross Dress for Less at 3300 N. Central Expressway on April 11 between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree at 2404 K Ave. on April 11 in the evening; the exact time was not confirmed.

Health authorities are working with the Texas Department of State Health Services to monitor the situation and assess potential risks to the public.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can linger in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area. The illness can cause serious complications, particularly in people who are unvaccinated, pregnant, or immunocompromised.

County health officials are urging anyone who visited the identified locations during the specified times to evaluate their immunity status. Those who are unvaccinated or uncertain about their measles immunity may be at risk. Individuals who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are encouraged to contact their health care provider immediately if they may have been exposed.

All others who were at the venues during the listed timeframes should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 20. Symptoms of measles typically include fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), small white spots inside the mouth known as Koplik’s spots, and a skin rash made up of large, flat blotches.

If symptoms develop, health officials recommend staying home and avoiding contact with others. A health care provider should be contacted for guidance, and individuals are advised to call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital to prevent further exposure.

The most effective way to prevent measles is vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, said health officials.

For more information about measles, including symptoms, prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/measles.

Collin County Health Care Services will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.