Bluegrass on Ballard returns in May this year

Authentic Unlimited will headline the event. Courtesy Photo

Bluegrass on Ballard, the annual music and arts festival, is set to return to historic downtown Wylie on Saturday, May 31. This year’s event will feature a day of fun for the whole family, complete with live music, a classic car show, arts and crafts vendors, fair food, and a variety of activities for children.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Olde City Park, located at 112 N. Ballard Avenue.

While the event has traditionally been held in late June, this year’s festival will take place a bit earlier, promising cooler weather for attendees to enjoy the festivities.

“We are excited about the earlier May 31 date that should bring cooler weather for one of Wylie’s largest and most loved community events in our historic downtown area, said Craig Kelley, city of Wylie Public Information Officer. “The event times have also been adjusted so attendees can enjoy the full Bluegrass on Ballard experience from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bluegrass on Ballard remains a free event, welcoming visitors of all ages to experience the best of bluegrass music, local culture and community spirit.

Throughout the day, festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy performances from a lineup of top bluegrass bands, including Bobby Giles & Texas Gales at 11 a.m., Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at noon and the Dean Osborne Band at 1 p.m. Hillbilly Fever will take the stage at 2:15 p.m., followed by Carson Peters & Iron Mountain at 3:30 p.m. Authentic Unlimited will close out the music with a performance at 4:45 p.m.

The festival’s car show, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will showcase over 225 classic and vintage cars. Vehicle registration will be available soon for those interested in participating. Additionally, more than 100 arts and crafts vendors will display unique handmade goods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to the music and vendors, attendees can engage in the Battle of the Badges blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., an opportunity to give back to the community.

For those who want to get involved with the music, the event invites musicians to bring their instruments and join impromptu jam sessions on the street or in local shops and restaurants.

As always, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the music under the shade of Olde City Park.

For more information, visit the official Bluegrass on Ballard website for vendor and sponsor details.



