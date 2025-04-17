Wylie ISD begins budget planning

The routine business of charting the financial direction of Wylie Independent School District is in progress and included a budget presentation at last month’s board of trustees meeting.

As Wylie ISD prepares for the 2025-26 fiscal year, administrators are building a financial plan shaped by modest student enrollment growth, shifting property values and an uncertain state funding environment.

“The 25-26 number is just a placeholder,” said Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, referencing preliminary projections for local property value growth. “Last year, we stood before you and said we think— because of interest rate hikes that were going on— [we figured] the Wylie schools (property values) will go up about 5%. When it all settled, it was over 12%.”



The district anticipates enrollment to rise slightly from 19,500 students in 2024-25 to 19,560 in 2025-26. Average Daily Attendance is expected to increase from 18,487 to 18,550. While modest, these changes may influence funding, particularly as preliminary property value estimates from the Collin Central Appraisal District show an expected increase from $11.1 billion to $11.7 billion. Certified values are expected April 30.



