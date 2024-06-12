Subscribe
Rains push softball youth camp indoors

by | Jun 12, 2024 | Sports

Coach Kristin Johnson demonstrates different ways to field a ball to young campers. While rain was an obstacle for last week’s youth softball camp, the kids got plenty of work thanks to the indoor facility. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

While storms in the area made the early portion of last week pretty less than ideal for outdoor activities, it didn’t stop the Wylie softball program from hosting their youth camp. Thanks to the school’s IMPAC building, the softball camp was able to share the indoor facility with the football program so both could welcome young athletes in.

Still, for Coach Heather Damron and her staff, it did call on some improvisation as things shifted indoors. However, storms were a regular occurrence this past spring, making last week a familiar obstacle to deal with.

“The weather [wasn’t] a horrible factor,” Coach Damron said. “It’s much like when we are in season. You just have to plan how to work in a smaller space, isolating skills that don’t require as much room to move so you can keep all campers engaged and safe.”

Despite the weather and smaller quarters, the camp still got a terrific turnout, hosting softball players from grades 3-6. Coach Damron was certainly thrilled with how many young players came out from the community, signaling a bright future for her program.

To read the full story and support continued coverage of your local sports teams, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

