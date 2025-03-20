Subscribe
Wylie Municipal Court to hold Warrant Resolution Day

by | Mar 20, 2025 | Latest, news

The Wylie Municipal Court will host a Warrant Resolution Day April 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 N. Highway 78. The event provides an opportunity for individuals with outstanding Class C warrants in Wylie to resolve their cases without the risk of arrest or detention.

On this open docket day, attendees should check in at the clerk’s window upon arrival. A judge will be available to accept pleas, review financial situations, and discuss potential resolutions for outstanding warrants. Some individuals may qualify for a second-chance opportunity to address fines and fees.

For questions, including verification of an active warrant, citizens may contact the court clerk’s office at 972-429-8080. Online payment options are also available at www.MunicipalOnlinePayments.com/wylietx with no additional fees.

