Scores for week of March 7-11

Wylie senior Ben Lindsey tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against one hit in the Pirates’ 2-0 win over Sachse on Tuesday, March 11. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 7-11:

Tuesday, March 11

Baseball

Wylie 2, Sachse 0

Soccer

Boys

Wylie 6, Lakeview Centennial 1

Wylie East 1, Garland 1 (Garland wins shootout)

Girls

Wylie 8, Lakeview Centennial 0

Wylie East 6, Garland 0

Softball

Wylie 15, Rowlett 13

Wylie East 24, South Garland 0

Saturday, March 8

Forney 5, Wylie 2

Friday March 7

Baseball

JJ Pearce 7, Wylie East 6

Wylie East 7, Princeton 4

Cedar Hill 1, Wylie 0

Soccer

Boys

Rowlett 4, Wylie East 1

Girls

Wylie East 8, Rowlett 0

Softball

Wylie 22, Naaman Forest 0

Wylie East 12, Sachse 6

