Scores for week of March 7-11

Wylie senior Ben Lindsey tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against one hit in the Pirates’ 2-0 win over Sachse on Tuesday, March 11. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
The following are final scores for Wylie and Wylie East games played from March 7-11:
Tuesday, March 11
Baseball
Wylie 2, Sachse 0
Soccer
Boys
Wylie 6, Lakeview Centennial 1
Wylie East 1, Garland 1 (Garland wins shootout)
Girls
Wylie 8, Lakeview Centennial 0
Wylie East 6, Garland 0
Softball
Wylie 15, Rowlett 13
Wylie East 24, South Garland 0
Saturday, March 8
Forney 5, Wylie 2
Friday March 7
Baseball
JJ Pearce 7, Wylie East 6
Wylie East 7, Princeton 4
Cedar Hill 1, Wylie 0
Soccer
Boys
Rowlett 4, Wylie East 1
Girls
Wylie East 8, Rowlett 0
Softball
Wylie 22, Naaman Forest 0
Wylie East 12, Sachse 6
