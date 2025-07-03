Subscribe
In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years with star-studded support, emotional tributes

by | Jul 3, 2025 | Area News, Latest, news

Eddie Keahey, left, Vicky Keahey, keynote speaker Steve Stoler and emcee Jobin Panicker gather for a photo during the Whisker Wishes gala Saturday, June 28 at The Venue at Boyd Farm in Lavon. The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center. Courtesy Dave Smith/In-Sync Exotics

A sold-out crowd gathered Saturday, June 28, for a night that proved as powerful as it was poignant—celebrating 25 years of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center with help from Emmy-winning journalists, longtime supporters and volunteers, and the woman who started it all.

The “Whisker Wishes” gala, held at The Venue at Boyd Farm in Lavon, brought together local media figures with deep ties to the nonprofit, longtime sponsors and big cat enthusiasts who have helped the sanctuary grow from a backyard dream into one of the nation’s most respected exotic animal rescues.

Emmy Award-winning WFAA reporter and Wylie resident Jobin Panicker emceed the event, which also featured keynote speaker and former WFAA reporter Steve Stoler—both of whom have covered In-Sync stories over the years and developed lasting friendships with founder Vicky Keahey.

The event also honored Vicky’s 70th birthday and the 25th wedding anniversary she shares with her husband, Eddie Keahey. On stage, Vicky gifted Eddie a commemorative plaque in recognition of his years of sacrifice and steadfast support.

“I don’t know of any other better support than that, and I love you for it, and I appreciate you for it,” she said. Eddie read the inscription aloud: “Thank you and my heart is full of gratitude celebrating 25 years together and your unwavering support on this rescue journey.”



By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

